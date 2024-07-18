Data Center Robotics Market Analysis 2031: Investment Opportunities and Strategic Recommendations

Data Center Robotics Market Value

The increase in adoption of robotics, AI, ML, and IoT technologies by various end users fuels the data center robotics market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Data Center Robotics Market," The data center robotics market was valued at $9.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $56 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20% from 2022 to 2031.

Robotics is integrated into data center management. It creates the potential for a robot-driven, fully automated data center environment. Enterprises and consumers can do things that could not be dreamt of until a few years ago as contact with virtually unlimited computing resources continues to grow. Social, mobility, and analytics trends are powered by robotics and cloud technologies. Moreover, enterprises want to introduce robotic process automation “RPA” to their own data centers to derive the benefit of agility, elasticity, and self-service.

The advancement of smart data centers by robotics process automation and increasing adoption of data center services propels the growth of the global data center robotics market. In addition, the increasing adoption of robotics across various end users fuels the growth of the data center robotics market. However, a lack of technical proficiency and lack of awareness, and an increase in security privacy concerns of data center robotics industry are expected to impede the data center robotics market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the adoption of AI, ML, and IoT technologies is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the data center robotics market forecast.

Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest data center robotics market share as large enterprises are adopting robotic technology to protect all their infrastructures. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the increase adoption of cloud computing in the past few years.

Region-wise, the data center robotics market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to, early technology development and many software service providers existence. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to growing number of data centers across China and India.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, coincided with the Lunar New Year, known to be the world’s largest human migration. The presence of data centers can help to spur economic recovery after COVID-19. In addition, other indirect economic benefits include new avenues for automation of various processes through cloud adoption by deploying advanced technologies. This further helps in reducing the carbon footprint too.

Since data centers have multi-layered and constantly upgraded security systems in place to prevent data theft and save money spent on stringent data security plans in corporate spaces, Most of the benefits of having data centers reflect the initial capital investment and the ongoing operational expenditure, which creates and sustains jobs across the wider economy. Capital investment is a major driver of tax revenue growth because, though they might yield low on employment, data centers are highly capital-intensive. Moreover, data centers aid in scaling business resources as per necessity, which again saves infrastructure and operational costs. So, data centers can be deemed as the agents of growth for the economy.

The key players profiled in the data center robotics market analysis are ABB, BMC Software, Inc, Cisco Systems Inc, ConnectWise LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NTT Communications, Siemens, Rockwell automation inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the data center robotics industry.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

1. By component, the hardware segment accounted for the largest data center robotics market share in 2021.

2. Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.

3. Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise generated the highest revenue in 2021.

