Food Enzyme Market Value Set to total USD 4539.2 million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Processed Food Products Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Demand for food enzymes supplements for ensuring high metabolism rate will keep growing as foods with digestive enzymes are preferred for the gut health. Food processing industries like the baking industry, brewing, and fruit juice industry are currently the largest user of food enzymes.

NEWARK, Del, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food enzyme market value is anticipated to increase from USD 2,672.8 million in 2024 to USD 4539.2 million by 2034. Global food enzyme sales will likely soar at a CAGR of around 5.4% during the assessment period.



Microorganisms are expected to remain widely used sources for food enzyme production owing to advantages like cost-effectiveness. The target segment is slated to account for a value share of 52.9% in 2024.

Multiple factors are anticipated to stimulate growth of the food enzyme industry during the assessment period. These include increasing demand for processed food products, growing consumer interest in clean-label products, and rising awareness about the benefits of enzymes.

Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-223

Food enzyme usage is increasing steadily across industries like food processing, dairy, and bakery. These biological catalysts offer benefits like improved product quality and extended shelf. As a result, their demand is set to increase significantly during the assessment period.

Health-conscious consumers globally are increasingly seeking healthy and nutritious food products. This is compelling food manufacturers to use ingredients like enzymes in their products, leading to industry expansion.

Food enzymes, such as amylase, lipase, and lactase, enhance texture and flavor of food products as well as extend their shelf life. Increasing adoption of these enzymes across food, bakery, and dairy industries is anticipated to boost sales growth through 2034.

Growing consumer preference for clean-label products is a key trend impacting the target industry. Prominent manufacturers of processed foods are increasingly shifting their preference towards using natural food enzymes.

Key Takeaways from the Food Enzyme Market Report:

The global market value is forecast to total USD 4539.2 million in 2034.

in 2034. Based on type, carbohydrate segment is set to account for a value share of 42.3% in 2024.

in 2024. By source, microorganism segment is slated to hold a market share of 52.9% in 2024.

in 2024. The United States is poised to register a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Demand in China will likely surge at a CAGR of 5.3% through 2034.



What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Food Enzymes Market?

“Small-scale manufacturers are investing in the development of super enzymes that can be scaled up to produce big volumes and technology licensors.”

The food and beverage industry is the largest market, where food enzymes services are employed globally. Enzymes are applied virtually to all the products manufactured in this industry.

Also, enzymes are substitutes for some chemical additives like potassium bromates that have been banned in so many countries. People considered super enzymes for better digestion and health.

Consumers' love for convenience food has increased the demand for food and beverage products, such as alcohol, cakes, bread, pastries, and doughnuts, which require the application of food enzymes in their production.

What are the Restraints of the Food Enzymes Market?

“The introduction of large-scale food enzyme synthesis using genetically modified microbes has heightened scrutiny of enzyme use in Europe's food and beverage industry.”

The food enzymes market growth is hampered by some abiotic factors, such as pH stability and temperature, which often alter the biochemical reactions that enhance the quality of food and beverages.

Enzyme supplements are getting increasingly popular as people's health worries grow. Aside from that, vital enzymes are gaining ground on the market.

Also, consumers are forced to reduce the consumption of foods in which food enzymes are applied, due to the increasing awareness regarding the negative impact of foods containing food enzymes. The European Union has created a guideline to regulate the usage of food enzymes in the food and beverage sector.

Previously, there was no regulation of enzymes used as processing aids at the EU level. Only Denmark and France conducted evaluations of these processing aids prior to their application in the food and beverage industry. The disparity in food enzyme testing criteria across nations led to the creation of new EU legislation.

“Increasing usage of food enzymes in food processing sector, coupled with surging demand for convenience foods, is expected to boost sales growth during the assessment period.” - Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Gain Immediate Access to Detailed Market Insights Purchase Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/223

Who is Winning?

Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Associated British Foods Plc. (ABF), Amano Enzyme Co., Ltd, Novozymes, BASF, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DowDuPont, Kerry Group, Royal DSM N.V., and Aum Enzymes are few leading producers and suppliers of food enzymes listed in the report. These players are constantly innovating to launch new products.

Leading players are also implementing extensive marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. Similarly, collaborations, distribution agreements, acquisitions, partnerships, and mergers are becoming prevalent among players.

Industry Updates:

In May 2023, DSM-firmenich launched Maxilact Next, a pure lactase enzyme, for more efficient lactose-free dairy production.

In December 2023, Kerry Group acquired the lactase enzyme business of Novozymes A/S and Chr. Hansen Holding A/S.

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global food enzyme market presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights based on type (carbohydrate, protein, lipase, and others), source (microorganisms, animals, and plant), and application (bakery product, beverages, dairy products, and others) across several regions.

Report Preview: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/food-enzymes-market

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

Growing demand for Bakery Ingredient Market innovative baked goods drives revenue growth and market size, with increasing share in the food industry.

High demand for Marine Enzymes Market sustainable solutions boosts revenue and market share, enhancing industry growth and size.

Rising demand for Agricultural Enzyme Market eco-friendly farming methods increases revenue, market size, and industry share.

Increased demand for Brewing Enzymes Market efficient brewing processes drives revenue, market size, and share growth.

Growing demand for Bio Based Detergent Enzymes Market eco-friendly detergents boosts revenue, market share, and industry size.

Rising demand for Alcohol Dehydrogenase Enzymes Market efficient alcohol production enhances revenue, market size, and industry share.

Increasing demand in pharmaceuticals drives Fish Roe Enzymes and Extracts Market revenue growth, market size, and share.

Growing demand for Dairy Testing Services Market quality assurance boosts revenue, market share, and industry size.

Rising consumer demand for Fermented Dairy Products Market enhances revenue, market size, and share.

Increasing demand for healthier options drives Reduced Fat Dairy Market revenue growth, size and industry share.

Growing demand for vegan alternatives boosts Dairy Free Cream Market revenue, share, and industry size.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube