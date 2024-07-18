BLOOM FRESH™ Celebrates Biggest Ever Infringement Win in Peru

Premium Fruit Breeding Company Secures Removal of 110 Hectares of Illegally Planted Varieties and Lands Significant Financial Penalties.

LONDON, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following months of investigations and legal actions, BLOOM FRESH International Limited (BLOOM FRESH™), one of the world's largest breeding companies of table grapes, cherries, and raisins, has actioned the removal of 110 hectares of illegally planted and produced varieties of SWEET GLOBE®, JACK’S SALUTE®, SWEET CELEBRATION® and ALLISON™ from a grower in Peru. This is the largest illegal vine removal in the history of table grape infringement cases in Peru and the removal of the plants also coincides with a hefty financial penalty for the infringing grower.



This action is a warning to growers who may be planning on illegally planting BLOOM FRESH™ varieties in the upcoming season. BLOOM FRESH™ will continue to act with the strongest legal recourse against nurseries and growers who illegally use its proprietary varieties and trademarks.

The grower of the illegal grapes, which were found in South Peru, was forced to uproot and remove all 110 hectares of planted material at their own expense and with significant impact to his future revenue streams. The grower also had to pay an expensive penalty for infringement.

BLOOM FRESH™ continually monitors the marketplace to seek out infringers and ensure enforcement of its patents. Once they become aware of any potential infringements, they have local and international legal teams ready to act.

"Today we are sending a very clear message to the industry and to the growers that are even thinking about planting Bloom Fresh varieties illegally. Infringement of our intellectual property will not be tolerated, and we will bring the full weight of our resources against anyone who believes they can get away with this. This case demonstrates the significant financial consequences that offending growers will face," confirmed Josep Estiarte, CEO of BLOOM FRESH™.

"The reason why this is so important to us is simple," Estiarte continued. "Legitimate growers around the world have put their trust in us to help them build their businesses for the long term. We must protect their interests by ensuring that those who wish to plant our varieties illegally are held to account."

"We are also a founding member of The Global Breeders Alliance which has a global network of investigators that continuously screen the market looking for infringements. We routinely run DNA tests on any fruit or plants that we believe may be illegal and we work closely with the major retailers and distributors around the world with the objective of identifying infringements of our intellectual property," Estiarte concluded.

About BLOOM FRESH™

BLOOM FRESH™ International is one of the world's largest premium fruit-breeding companies and a global leader in fruit innovation. BLOOM FRESH™ stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. With 45 years of combined experience, BLOOM FRESH™ uses natural breeding techniques to develop new table grape, raisin, and cherry varieties for customers worldwide. BLOOM FRESH™ will advance the produce industry by bringing forward varieties with improved eating characteristics and long-term sustainable crop production for growers. BLOOM FRESH™ stands at the forefront of creating a healthier, tasteful, and sustainable future for growers and consumers worldwide.

