Artificial Agency Launches Out of Stealth with $16M (USD) in Funding to Bring Generative Behavior to Gaming

EDMONTON, Alberta, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Artificial Agency , an AI startup pioneering generative behavior for gaming, emerged from stealth and announced $16M (USD) in funding from Radical Ventures, Toyota Ventures, Flying Fish, Kaya, BDC Deep Tech, TIRTA Ventures, and others. The funding will be used to accelerate the development of the company’s flagship product — an AI-powered behavior engine that enables game developers to embed runtime decision-making seamlessly into any aspect of a game, delivering a gaming experience that feels truly alive.



“AI has enormous potential to revolutionize gaming, yet, to date, the focus has predominantly been on very limited human-to-AI conversations,” said Brian Tanner, co-founder and CEO of Artificial Agency. “The real opportunity lies in unleashing generative behavior into whole worlds and giving developers the tools to transform both characters as well as other decision-making systems into individualized AI agents with perceptions, actions, personalities, and goals. This paves the way for entirely new categories of games to be created that are more creative, more expressive, and deeply individualized.”

Artificial Agency's AI-powered behavior engine makes it easy for game developers to integrate generative AI into all kinds of game mechanics, driving engaging behavior in both moment-to-moment interactions and the overarching game narrative. Developers can add minor improvisation to scripted interactions, full improvisation for emergent gameplay, create full artificial players, and even high-level gamekeeper systems that control pacing, spawn encounters and steer players towards overlooked game elements. The result is a more immersive and entertaining experience that keeps players engaged and reduces churn.

"We wanted to unlock creative superpowers for studios of all sizes with our technology, allowing them to increase productivity as well as make their wildest creative dreams a reality,” Mike Johanson, co-founder of Artificial Agency said. "Our engine was purpose-built to deliver on this promise — not only can it deploy rapidly into existing workflows at any development stage, it is also fully customizable and extensible to align with a designer’s vision.”

The company, which has been operating in stealth mode for a year, is developing the engine in close collaboration with several notable AAA studios and expects it to be widely available for studios in 2025.

“While there's been a lot of energy and focus on exploiting immediate AI opportunities in game development, such as generating art, dialogue, or 3D models, these have been incremental improvements to the technology stack. We had been looking for a team that could create a new category within gaming, and are excited to partner with Brian, Alex, Mike, and Andrew to help them fulfill their vision,” said Daniel Mulet of Radical Ventures, who has joined the board. “Artificial Agency’s generative behavior engine promises to create new opportunities for studios as they reimagine the gaming experience.”

Based in Edmonton, Canada, a global hub of AI and gaming innovation, Artificial Agency brings together world-class AI researchers from Google Deepmind with engineers and game developers from elite AAA studios, all committed to building the future of gaming experiences.

“Artificial Agency is led by my former students and colleagues — people I know well,” said Richard Sutton, Professor of Computer Science at the University of Alberta and former Distinguished Research Scientist at Google DeepMind. “They are the best in the world at using reinforcement learning and foundation models to create complex, life-like, and purposive agents.” Professor Sutton along with Professor Michael Bowling (University of Alberta, Department of Computing Science), both globally renowned pioneers of reinforcement learning, are angel investors in Artificial Agency.

“Alberta’s tech sector continues to grow by leaps and bounds,” said Nate Glubish, Minister of Technology and Innovation. “The investments we have made in the region have helped train and recruit so many brilliant AI experts in Alberta and we're excited to see the industry taking notice and building their operations here. Companies like Artificial Agency are at the forefront of this exciting progress and I’m looking forward to seeing what the team at Artificial Agency will accomplish with this financing."

"Edmonton continues to be on the cutting edge of technological development and innovation in the artificial intelligence sector,” said Amarjeet Sohi, Mayor of Edmonton. “Artificial Agency is another great entry into our technology ecosystem that is making a splash around the world, and I look forward to seeing their success!"

Artificial Agency is an AI company that is pioneering generative behavior for gaming. Its groundbreaking AI-powered behavior engine integrates runtime decision-making into game mechanics, delivering an experience that feels truly alive. With top AI talent from Google DeepMind, seasoned gaming veterans from elite AAA studios, and backing from leading investors including Radical Ventures and Toyota Ventures, Artificial Agency is poised to redefine the boundaries of gaming and completely reimagine the player experience.

