Wasabi Technologies Now Available in Climb Channel Solutions’ Portfolio of GSA Offerings

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB) announced the expansion of their GSA IT-70 Contract (47QTCA19D008G) with the addition of Wasabi Technologies, a market leader in Hot Cloud Storage and strategic partner of Climb since 2020.



As part of its GSA solutions, Climb will be offering Wasabi hot cloud storage, which delivers predictably priced, highly performant, and secure cloud object storage for customers that require an in-depth defense approach to data protection. Also available from Climb is Wasabi Surveillance Cloud, which enables organizations to cost-effectively scale and protect video surveillance footage in the cloud. Wasabi's layered approach to data security ensures customers' data is protected by physical and logical elements that meet or exceed critical compliance requirements. For channel partners, Climb distributes Wasabi Account Control Manager, which automates and simplifies all aspects of multichannel and MSP storage business management.

“Wasabi helps users in the public sector keep their data safe and secure so they can store data confidently and without sacrificing performance for cost,” said Laurie Mitchell, SVP of Global Marketing. “Wasabi cloud storage is compliance-ready for government and industry data privacy and retention regulations.”

The GSA Schedule, also known as Federal Supply Schedule, and Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), is a long-term governmentwide contract with commercial companies that provide access to millions of commercial products and services at fair and reasonable prices to the government. MAS makes buying easy and efficient with the use of modern technology to connect government buyers and industry.

"The addition of Wasabi Technologies to our GSA contract represents a significant enhancement to our government offerings,” says Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Wasabi's high-performance, cost-effective cloud storage solutions align perfectly with the public sector's need for secure, scalable, and budget-friendly data management. We're excited to empower our partners in the public sector industry with Wasabi's innovative solutions through our streamlined procurement process."

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB). Read more at www.ClimbCS.com, call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

