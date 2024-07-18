Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,750 in the last 365 days.

First Advantage to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on August 8, 2024

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, will issue its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 prior to the Company’s earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.

Conference Call Details

To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-343-4136 (domestic) or 203-518-9843 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage second quarter 2024 earnings call or provide the conference code FA2Q24. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4615983/29A49BF68C43A0526A4F5D06705D5F4E.

Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. The Company delivers innovative services and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage helps companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its approximately 30,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Investors@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Advantage to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on August 8, 2024

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more