First Advantage to Release Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Hold Investor Conference Call on August 8, 2024

ATLANTA, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions, will issue its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2024 prior to the Company’s earnings conference call, which will be held at 8:30 a.m. ET on the same day.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-343-4136 (domestic) or 203-518-9843 (international) approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. ET start. Please mention to the operator that you are dialing in for the First Advantage second quarter 2024 earnings call or provide the conference code FA2Q24. The call will also be webcast live on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.fadv.com under the “News & Events” and then “Events & Presentations” section, where related presentation materials will be posted prior to the conference call. The webcast may be accessed directly at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4615983/29A49BF68C43A0526A4F5D06705D5F4E.

Following the conference call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, https://investors.fadv.com.

About First Advantage

First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions. The Company delivers innovative services and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage helps companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its approximately 30,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company’s website at https://fadv.com.

