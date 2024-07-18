ECARX to Report Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 8, 2024

SHANGHAI, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) ("ECARX"), a global mobility tech provider, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, before U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 8, 2024. The Company’s management team will hold an earnings conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the financial results and will be available to answer questions from analysts and investors.



Earnings Conference Call & Webcast Details:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. U.S. ET

Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/fptu2v2s

Participant dial-in numbers:

United States: +1-888-596-4144 Mainland China: +86-10-8783-3249 Hong Kong: +852-800-961-411 United Kingdom: +44-800-260-6470 Conference ID: 9530586

Please join at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on ECARX’s investor relations website in the news and events tab.

A replay of the event and presentation materials will be available on ECARX’s investor relations website under the results and reports section following the event.

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with the capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to computing platforms and software. As automakers develop new vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 2,000 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany, and Malaysia. The co-founders are two automotive entrepreneurs, Chairman and CEO Ziyu Shen, and Eric Li (Li Shufu), who is also the founder and chairman of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group — with ownership interests in global brands including Lotus, Lynk & Co, Polestar, Smart, and Volvo Cars. ECARX also works with other well-known automakers, including FAW and Dongfeng Peugeot-Citroën. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 6.4 million vehicles worldwide.

