"That Westfield Podcast” Celebrates 40th Episode with Special Community Renovation Project
Amanda Vargas of That Westfield Podcast teams up with local design and construction leaders, Cherry Home Designs and Casa Construction + Development.WESTFIELD, NEW JERSEY, USA, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former restaurant owner turned marketing entrepreneur, Amanda Vargas, proudly announces the 40th episode of her groundbreaking video podcast, "That Westfield Podcast," This milestone episode is especially significant as it showcases a collaborative renovation project at the notably outdated EMS headquarters in Westfield. Leading the design and construction are Christine Escribano of Cherry Home Designs and John Pizzi of Casa Construction + Development. This initiative also kicks off a community-wide fundraising campaign aimed at supporting the remodeling efforts.
Since its inception, “That Westfield Podcast has become a key marketing tool for local businesses, offering a platform far beyond traditional advertising methods like newspaper and online ads," says Amanda Vargas. "This collaborative project for the EMS headquarters renovation embodies our commitment to community involvement and support.” The video podcast showcases local entrepreneurs, providing them with a platform to connect directly with potential customers and share their passion and dedication.
“After selling my restaurant, I wanted to give back to the community that supported me for so many years,” says Amanda Vargas. “I saw a need for more personalized and effective marketing solutions for small businesses. Through our podcast, we've been able to create a vibrant and supportive network that goes beyond simple advertising.”
The success of the podcast is reflected not only in its impressive 40-episode milestone but also in the community it has fostered. Local business owners who have appeared on the show report significant growth and increased customer engagement. The podcast has helped to strengthen the community, creating a sense of unity and collaboration among local entrepreneurs.
In addition to the podcast, Amanda Vargas organizes local networking events that provide business owners with the opportunity to connect, collaborate, and grow together. These events have become a cornerstone of the local business scene, further enhancing the supportive environment that the podcast promotes.
“We are more than just a podcast,” Amanda adds. “Our networking events are a natural extension of our mission to help local businesses thrive. These gatherings have proven to be incredibly valuable for fostering relationships and generating new opportunities for growth.”
As That Westfield Podcast celebrates its 40th episode, Amanda Vargas and her team are looking forward to continuing their mission of empowering local businesses and contributing to the vibrant Westfield community.
For more information about That Westfield Podcast, upcoming networking events, or to feature your business on the show, please visit www.thatwestfieldpodcast.com or contact Amanda Vargas at thatwestfieldpodcast@gmail.com or (908) 212-9779.
About Amanda Vargas:
Amanda Vargas is a former restaurant owner and the founder of Fettle Consultants in Westfield, NJ. With a passion for storytelling and community building, Amanda uses her expertise to help local businesses share their stories through her popular video podcast, "That Westfield Podcast," fostering a stronger, more connected business community.
