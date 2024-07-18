Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,760 in the last 365 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Second quarter 2024 net income of $41.7 million and net income available to common stockholders of $37.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share

Book Value and Tangible Book Value(1) per share both increased 1.9%, reaching record levels, after giving effect to the repurchase of $50.0 million in shares

Capital ratios continue to be strong, including 11.6% CET1 and 15.7% Total Capital

DALLAS, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), the parent company of Texas Capital Bank, announced operating results for the second quarter of 2024.

Net income available to common stockholders was $37.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024 and $64.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

“Building a platform resilient to market and rate cycles is a foundational tenant of our strategic plan,” said Rob C. Holmes, President and CEO. “We continue to deliver differentiated solutions for clients across our markets and areas of industry focus at a pace that exceeds observed market behavior. We remain focused on realizing the clear strategic value of our platform through enhanced financial performance.”

FINANCIAL RESULTS          
(dollars and shares in thousands)          
  2nd Quarter   1st Quarter   2nd Quarter
  2024   2024   2023
OPERATING RESULTS          
Net income $ 41,662     $ 26,142     $ 68,651  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 37,350     $ 21,829     $ 64,339  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.80     $ 0.46     $ 1.33  
Diluted common shares   46,872       47,711       48,421  
Return on average assets   0.56 %     0.36 %     0.95 %
Return on average common equity   5.26 %     3.03 %     9.17 %
           
BALANCE SHEET          
Loans held for investment $ 16,700,569     $ 16,677,691     $ 16,227,203  
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   5,078,161       4,153,313       5,098,812  
Total loans held for investment   21,778,730       20,831,004       21,326,015  
Loans held for sale   36,785       37,750       29,097  
Total assets   29,854,994       29,180,585       28,976,544  
Non-interest bearing deposits   7,987,715       8,478,215       9,429,352  
Total deposits   23,818,327       23,954,037       23,318,240  
Stockholders’ equity   3,175,601       3,170,662       3,081,927  
           


(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.


SECOND QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO FIRST QUARTER 2024

For the second quarter of 2024, net income available to common stockholders was $37.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $21.8 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 was $20.0 million, compared to $19.0 million for the first quarter of 2024. The $20.0 million provision for credit losses recorded in the second quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from growth in total loans held for investment (“LHI”) and $12.0 million in net charge-offs.

Net interest income was $216.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $215.0 million for the first quarter of 2024, as an increase in average earning assets and a decline in funding costs was partially offset by an increase in average interest bearing deposits. Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.01%, a decrease of 2 basis points from the first quarter of 2024. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields decreased 1 basis point from the first quarter of 2024 and LHI, mortgage finance, yields increased 34 basis points from the first quarter of 2024. Total cost of deposits was 2.99% for the second quarter of 2024, a 2 basis point increase from the first quarter of 2024.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $9.1 million, or 22%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to increases in investment banking and advisory fees and other non-interest income.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 decreased $14.0 million, or 7%, compared to the first quarter of 2024, primarily due to a $9.9 million decrease in salaries and benefits, related to the effect of seasonal payroll expenses that peak in the first quarter, as well as decreases in legal and professional expense and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance assessment expense, partially offset by an increase in other non-interest expense. The second quarter of 2024 included $460,000 in FDIC special assessment expense, as compared to $3.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Legal and professional expense in the first quarter of 2024 included a $5.0 million legal settlement expense.

SECOND QUARTER 2024 COMPARED TO SECOND QUARTER 2023

Net income available to common stockholders was $37.4 million, or $0.80 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $64.3 million, or $1.33 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023.

The second quarter of 2024 included a $20.0 million provision for credit losses, reflecting growth in total LHI and $12.0 million in net charge-offs, compared to a $7.0 million provision for the second quarter of 2023.

Net interest income decreased to $216.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $232.0 million for the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in funding costs and average interest bearing deposits, partially offset by increases in yields on average earning assets and average LHI, excluding mortgage finance. Net interest margin decreased 28 basis points to 3.01% for the second quarter of 2024 compared to the second quarter of 2023. LHI, excluding mortgage finance, yields increased 25 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023 and LHI, mortgage finance yields decreased 59 basis points from the second quarter of 2023. Total cost of deposits increased 62 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Non-interest income for the second quarter of 2024 increased $4.4 million, or 10%, compared to the second quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to an increase in investment banking and advisory fees, partially offset by a decrease in trading income.

Non-interest expense for the second quarter of 2024 increased $6.8 million, or 4%, compared to the second quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in salaries and benefits, occupancy expense, communications and technology expense, FDIC insurance assessment expense and other non-interest expense, partially offset by a decrease in legal and professional expense.

CREDIT QUALITY

Net charge-offs of $12.0 million were recorded during the second quarter of 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $10.8 million and $8.2 million during the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023, respectively. Criticized loans totaled $859.7 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $859.5 million at March 31, 2024 and $619.4 million at June 30, 2023. Non-accrual LHI totaled $85.0 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $92.8 million at March 31, 2024 and $81.0 million at June 30, 2023. The ratio of non-accrual LHI to total LHI for the second quarter of 2024 was 0.39%, compared to 0.45% for the first quarter of 2024 and 0.38% for the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total LHI was 1.44% at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.46% and 1.32% at March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

REGULATORY RATIOS AND CAPITAL

All regulatory ratios continue to be in excess of “well capitalized” requirements as of June 30, 2024. CET1, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios were 11.6%, 13.1%, 15.7% and 12.2%, respectively, at June 30, 2024, compared to 12.4%, 13.9%, 16.6% and 12.4%, respectively, at March 31, 2024 and 12.2%, 13.7%, 16.4% and 12.4%, respectively, at June 30, 2023. The second quarter 2024 decline in regulatory ratios resulted primarily from the redemption in full of the bank-issued senior unsecured credit-linked notes of $275.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. At June 30, 2024, our ratio of tangible common equity to total tangible assets was 9.6%, compared to 9.8% at March 31, 2024 and 9.6% at June 30, 2023.

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company repurchased 852,098 shares of its common stock for an aggregate purchase price, including excise tax expense, of $50.0 million, at a weighted average price of $58.14 per share.

About Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCBI), a member of the Russell 2000® Index and the S&P MidCap 400®, the parent company of Texas Capital Bank d/b/a Texas Capital, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, TCBI’s financial condition, results of operations, business plans and future performance. These statements are not historical in nature and may often be identified by the use of words such as “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “may,” “estimates,” “should,” “plans,” “targets,” “intends” “could,” “would,” “anticipates,” “potential,” “confident,” “optimistic” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, trends, guidance, expectations and future plans.

Because forward-looking statements relate to future results and occurrences, they are subject to inherent and various uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, may change over time, are based on management’s expectations and assumptions at the time the statements are made and are not guarantees of future results. Numerous risks and other factors, many of which are beyond management’s control, could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. While there can be no assurance that any list of risks is complete, important risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic or business conditions in Texas, the United States or globally that impact TCBI or its customers; negative credit quality developments arising from the foregoing or other factors; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage its liquidity and maintain adequate regulatory capital to support its businesses; TCBI’s ability to pursue and execute upon growth plans, whether as a function of capital, liquidity or other limitations; TCBI’s ability to successfully execute its business strategy, including developing and executing new lines of business and new products and services; the extensive regulations to which TCBI is subject and its ability to comply with applicable governmental regulations, including legislative and regulatory changes; TCBI’s ability to effectively manage information technology systems, including third party vendors, cyber or data privacy incidents or other failures, disruptions or security breaches; elevated or further changes in interest rates, including the impact of interest rates on TCBI’s securities portfolio and funding costs, as well as related balance sheet implications stemming from the fair value of our assets and liabilities; the effectiveness of TCBI’s risk management processes strategies and monitoring; fluctuations in commercial and residential real estate values, especially as they relate to the value of collateral supporting TCBI’s loans; the failure to identify, attract and retain key personnel and other employees; increased or expanded competition from banks and other financial service providers in TCBI’s markets; adverse developments in the banking industry and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity and regulatory responses to these developments, including in the context of regulatory examinations and related findings and actions; negative press and social media attention with respect to the banking industry or TCBI, in particular; claims, litigation or regulatory investigations and actions that TCBI may become subject to; severe weather, natural disasters, climate change, acts of war, terrorism, global conflict (including those already reported by the media, as well as others that may arise), or other external events, as well as related legislative and regulatory initiatives; and the risks and factors more fully described in TCBI’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents and filings with the SEC. The information contained in this communication speaks only as of its date. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, we disclaim any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands except per share data)
  2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME          
Interest income $ 422,068   $ 417,378   $ 417,072   $ 425,769   $ 401,916  
Interest expense   205,486     202,369     202,355     193,698     169,926  
Net interest income   216,582     215,009     214,717     232,071     231,990  
Provision for credit losses   20,000     19,000     19,000     18,000     7,000  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   196,582     196,009     195,717     214,071     224,990  
Non-interest income   50,424     41,319     31,133     46,872     46,011  
Non-interest expense   188,409     202,393     201,385     179,891     181,644  
Income before income taxes   58,597     34,935     25,465     81,052     89,357  
Income tax expense   16,935     8,793     5,315     19,373     20,706  
Net income   41,662     26,142     20,150     61,679     68,651  
Preferred stock dividends   4,312     4,313     4,312     4,313     4,312  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 37,350   $ 21,829   $ 15,838   $ 57,366   $ 64,339  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.80   $ 0.46   $ 0.33   $ 1.18   $ 1.33  
Diluted common shares   46,872,498     47,711,192     48,097,517     48,528,698     48,421,276  
           
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Total assets $ 29,854,994   $ 29,180,585   $ 28,356,266   $ 29,628,249   $ 28,976,544  
Loans held for investment   16,700,569     16,677,691     16,362,230     16,183,882     16,227,203  
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   5,078,161     4,153,313     3,978,328     4,429,489     5,098,812  
Loans held for sale   36,785     37,750     44,105     155,073     29,097  
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   2,691,352     3,148,157     3,042,357     3,975,860     2,587,131  
Investment securities   4,388,976     4,414,280     4,143,194     4,069,717     4,226,653  
Non-interest bearing deposits   7,987,715     8,478,215     7,328,276     9,352,883     9,429,352  
Total deposits   23,818,327     23,954,037     22,371,839     23,878,978     23,318,240  
Short-term borrowings   1,675,000     750,000     1,500,000     1,400,000     1,350,000  
Long-term debt   659,997     859,823     859,147     858,471     857,795  
Stockholders’ equity   3,175,601     3,170,662     3,199,142     3,077,700     3,081,927  
           
End of period shares outstanding   46,188,078     46,986,275     47,237,912     48,015,003     47,992,521  
Book value per share $ 62.26   $ 61.10   $ 61.37   $ 57.85   $ 57.97  
Tangible book value per share(1) $ 62.23   $ 61.06   $ 61.34   $ 57.82   $ 57.93  
           
SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS          
Net interest margin   3.01 %   3.03 %   2.93 %   3.13 %   3.29 %
Return on average assets   0.56 %   0.36 %   0.27 %   0.81 %   0.95 %
Return on average common equity   5.26 %   3.03 %   2.25 %   8.08 %   9.17 %
Non-interest income to average earning assets   0.71 %   0.59 %   0.43 %   0.64 %   0.66 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   70.6 %   79.0 %   81.9 %   64.5 %   65.3 %
Non-interest expense to average earning assets   2.65 %   2.89 %   2.79 %   2.46 %   2.61 %
Common equity to total assets   9.6 %   9.8 %   10.2 %   9.4 %   9.6 %
Tangible common equity to total tangible assets(3)   9.6 %   9.8 %   10.2 %   9.4 %   9.6 %
Common Equity Tier 1   11.6 %   12.4 %   12.6 %   12.7 %   12.2 %
Tier 1 capital   13.1 %   13.9 %   14.2 %   14.3 %   13.7 %
Total capital   15.7 %   16.6 %   17.1 %   17.1 %   16.4 %
Leverage   12.2 %   12.4 %   12.2 %   12.1 %   12.4 %
 
(1) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by shares outstanding at period end.
(2) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(3) Stockholders’ equity excluding preferred stock, less goodwill and intangibles, divided by total assets, less goodwill and intangibles.
 

        

TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
  June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 % Change
Assets      
Cash and due from banks $ 221,727   $ 260,314   (15 )%
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   2,691,352     2,587,131   4  %
Available-for-sale debt securities   3,483,231     3,292,478   6  %
Held-to-maturity debt securities   831,513     900,315   (8 )%
Equity securities   74,232     33,860   119  %
Investment securities   4,388,976     4,226,653   4  %
Loans held for sale   36,785     29,097   26  %
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance   5,078,161     5,098,812    %
Loans held for investment   16,700,569     16,227,203   3  %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   267,297     237,343   13  %
Loans held for investment, net   21,511,433     21,088,672   2  %
Premises and equipment, net   69,464     26,096   166  %
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   933,761     757,085   23  %
Goodwill and intangibles, net   1,496     1,496    %
Total assets $ 29,854,994   $ 28,976,544   3  %
       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity      
Liabilities:      
Non-interest bearing deposits $ 7,987,715   $ 9,429,352   (15 )%
Interest bearing deposits   15,830,612     13,888,888   14  %
Total deposits   23,818,327     23,318,240   2  %
Accrued interest payable   23,841     29,658   (20 )%
Other liabilities   502,228     338,924   48  %
Short-term borrowings   1,675,000     1,350,000   24  %
Long-term debt   659,997     857,795   (23 )%
Total liabilities   26,679,393     25,894,617   3 %
       
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $.01 par value, $1,000 liquidation value:      
Authorized shares - 10,000,000      
Issued shares - 300,000 shares issued at June 30, 2024 and 2023   300,000     300,000   %
Common stock, $.01 par value:      
Authorized shares - 100,000,000      
Issued shares - 51,474,581 and 51,087,965 at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively   515     511   1  %
Additional paid-in capital   1,050,114     1,035,063   1  %
Retained earnings   2,494,572     2,362,189   6  %
Treasury stock - 5,286,503 and 3,095,444 shares at cost at June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively   (301,868 )   (175,528 ) 72  %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes   (367,732 )   (440,308 ) (16 )%
Total stockholders’ equity   3,175,601     3,081,927   3  %
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,854,994   $ 28,976,544   3  %
 


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.        
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)        
(dollars in thousands except per share data)        
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30,
    2024   2023   2024   2023
Interest income        
Interest and fees on loans $ 345,251 $ 332,867 $ 676,130 $ 630,305
Investment securities   33,584   27,478   65,728   52,770
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   43,233   41,571   97,588   104,007
Total interest income   422,068   401,916   839,446   787,082
Interest expense        
Deposits   181,280   137,391   356,880   257,485
Short-term borrowings   12,749   18,253   25,532   32,997
Long-term debt   11,457   14,282   25,443   29,265
Total interest expense   205,486   169,926   407,855   319,747
Net interest income   216,582   231,990   431,591   467,335
Provision for credit losses   20,000   7,000   39,000   35,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   196,582   224,990   392,591   432,335
Non-interest income        
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,911   5,158   12,250   10,180
Wealth management and trust fee income   3,699   3,715   7,266   7,144
Brokered loan fees   2,131   2,415   4,042   4,310
Investment banking and advisory fees   25,048   19,101   43,472   33,665
Trading income   5,650   8,397   10,362   12,601
Other   7,985   7,225   14,351   15,514
Total non-interest income   50,424   46,011   91,743   83,414
Non-interest expense        
Salaries and benefits   118,840   113,050   247,567   241,720
Occupancy expense   10,666   9,482   20,403   19,101
Marketing   5,996   6,367   12,032   15,411
Legal and professional   11,273   15,669   27,468   30,183
Communications and technology   22,013   20,525   43,127   38,048
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   5,570   3,693   13,991   5,863
Other   14,051   12,858   26,214   25,345
Total non-interest expense   188,409   181,644   390,802   375,671
Income before income taxes   58,597   89,357   93,532   140,078
Income tax expense   16,935   20,706   25,728   32,766
Net income   41,662   68,651   67,804   107,312
Preferred stock dividends   4,312   4,312   8,625   8,625
Net income available to common stockholders $ 37,350 $ 64,339 $ 59,179 $ 98,687
         
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 1.34 $ 1.26 $ 2.05
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.80 $ 1.33 $ 1.25 $ 2.02
 


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
SUMMARY OF CREDIT LOSS EXPERIENCE
(dollars in thousands)
  2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Allowance for credit losses on loans:          
Beginning balance $ 263,962   $ 249,973   $ 244,902   $ 237,343   $ 260,928  
Loans charged-off:          
Commercial   9,997     7,544     8,356     13,246     8,852  
Commercial real estate   2,111     3,325     5,500          
Consumer               41      
Total charge-offs   12,108     10,869     13,856     13,287     8,852  
Recoveries:          
Commercial   153     105     15     4,346     611  
Commercial real estate           4          
Consumer                   2  
Total recoveries   153     105     19     4,346     613  
Net charge-offs   11,955     10,764     13,837     8,941     8,239  
Provision for credit losses on loans   15,290     24,753     18,908     16,500     (15,346 )
Ending balance $ 267,297   $ 263,962   $ 249,973   $ 244,902   $ 237,343  
           
Allowance for off-balance sheet credit losses:          
Beginning balance $ 40,609   $ 46,362   $ 46,270   $ 44,770   $ 22,424  
Provision for off-balance sheet credit losses   4,710     (5,753 )   92     1,500     22,346  
Ending balance $ 45,319   $ 40,609   $ 46,362   $ 46,270   $ 44,770  
           
Total allowance for credit losses $ 312,616   $ 304,571   $ 296,335   $ 291,172   $ 282,113  
Total provision for credit losses $ 20,000   $ 19,000   $ 19,000   $ 18,000   $ 7,000  
           
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment   1.23 %   1.27 %   1.23 %   1.19 %   1.11 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average total loans held for investment   1.27 %   1.32 %   1.24 %   1.17 %   1.15 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.23 %   0.22 %   0.27 %   0.17 %   0.16 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months(1)   0.22 %   0.20 %   0.25 %   0.26 %   0.23 %
Total provision for credit losses to average total loans held for investment(1)   0.38 %   0.38 %   0.37 %   0.34 %   0.14 %
Total allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment   1.44 %   1.46 %   1.46 %   1.41 %   1.32 %
 
(1) Interim period ratios are annualized.
 


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.          
SUMMARY OF NON-PERFORMING ASSETS AND PAST DUE LOANS      
(dollars in thousands)          
  2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Non-accrual loans held for investment $ 85,021   $ 92,849   $ 81,398   $ 63,129   $ 81,039  
Non-accrual loans held for sale(1)       9,250              
Other real estate owned                    
Total non-performing assets $ 85,021   $ 102,099   $ 81,398   $ 63,129   $ 81,039  
           
Non-accrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment   0.39 %   0.45 %   0.40 %   0.31 %   0.38 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets   0.28 %   0.35 %   0.29 %   0.21 %   0.28 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-accrual loans held for investment   3.1 x   2.8 x   3.1 x   3.9 x   2.9 x
Total allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans held for investment   3.7 x   3.3 x   3.6 x   4.6 x   3.5 x
           
Loans held for investment past due 90 days and still accruing $ 286   $ 3,674   $ 19,523   $ 4,602   $ 64  
Loans held for investment past due 90 days to total loans held for investment   %   0.02 %   0.10 %   0.02 %   %
Loans held for sale past due 90 days and still accruing $ 64   $ 147   $   $   $  
 
(1) First quarter 2024 includes one non-accrual loan previously reported in loans held for investment that was transferred at fair value to held for sale as of March 31, 2024.
 


 
TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)
(dollars in thousands)
           
  2nd Quarter 1st Quarter 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 2nd Quarter
  2024 2024 2023 2023 2023
Interest income          
Interest and fees on loans $ 345,251 $ 330,879 $ 325,210 $ 345,138 $ 332,867
Investment securities   33,584   32,144   28,454   27,070   27,478
Interest bearing deposits in other banks   43,233   54,355   63,408   53,561   41,571
Total interest income   422,068   417,378   417,072   425,769   401,916
Interest expense          
Deposits   181,280   175,600   170,173   160,117   137,391
Short-term borrowings   12,749   12,783   18,069   19,576   18,253
Long-term debt   11,457   13,986   14,113   14,005   14,282
Total interest expense   205,486   202,369   202,355   193,698   169,926
Net interest income   216,582   215,009   214,717   232,071   231,990
Provision for credit losses   20,000   19,000   19,000   18,000   7,000
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   196,582   196,009   195,717   214,071   224,990
Non-interest income          
Service charges on deposit accounts   5,911   6,339   5,397   5,297   5,158
Wealth management and trust fee income   3,699   3,567   3,302   3,509   3,715
Brokered loan fees   2,131   1,911   2,076   2,532   2,415
Investment banking and advisory fees   25,048   18,424   6,906   23,099   19,101
Trading income   5,650   4,712   3,819   6,092   8,397
Other   7,985   6,366   9,633   6,343   7,225
Total non-interest income   50,424   41,319   31,133   46,872   46,011
Non-interest expense          
Salaries and benefits   118,840   128,727   107,970   110,010   113,050
Occupancy expense   10,666   9,737   9,483   9,910   9,482
Marketing   5,996   6,036   5,686   4,757   6,367
Legal and professional   11,273   16,195   17,127   17,614   15,669
Communications and technology   22,013   21,114   23,607   19,607   20,525
Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance assessment   5,570   8,421   25,143   5,769   3,693
Other   14,051   12,163   12,369   12,224   12,858
Total non-interest expense   188,409   202,393   201,385   179,891   181,644
Income before income taxes   58,597   34,935   25,465   81,052   89,357
Income tax expense   16,935   8,793   5,315   19,373   20,706
Net income   41,662   26,142   20,150   61,679   68,651
Preferred stock dividends   4,312   4,313   4,312   4,313   4,312
Net income available to common shareholders $ 37,350 $ 21,829 $ 15,838 $ 57,366 $ 64,339
 


TEXAS CAPITAL BANCSHARES, INC.
TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (UNAUDITED)(1)
(dollars in thousands)
 
  2nd Quarter 2024   1st Quarter 2024   4th Quarter 2023   3rd Quarter 2023   2nd Quarter 2023
  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		  Average
Balance 		Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate
Assets                                      
Investment securities(2) $ 4,427,023 $ 33,584 2.80 %   $ 4,299,368 $ 32,144 2.77 %   $ 4,078,975 $ 28,454 2.48 %   $ 4,204,749 $ 27,070 2.33 %   $ 4,306,881 $ 27,478 2.36 %
Interest bearing cash and cash equivalents   3,273,069   43,233 5.31 %     4,051,627   54,355 5.40 %     4,637,374   63,408 5.42 %     3,965,045   53,561 5.36 %     3,286,091   41,571 5.07 %
Loans held for sale   28,768   683 9.55 %     51,164   1,184 9.31 %     29,071   672 9.17 %     31,878   647 8.06 %     28,414   599 8.46 %
Loans held for investment, mortgage finance(4)   4,357,288   42,722 3.94 %     3,517,707   31,455 3.60 %     3,946,280   33,709 3.39 %     4,697,702   50,813 4.29 %     4,376,235   49,425 4.53 %
Loans held for investment(3)(4)   16,750,788   301,910 7.25 %     16,522,089   298,306 7.26 %     16,164,233   290,897 7.14 %     16,317,324   293,750 7.14 %     16,217,314   282,956 7.00 %
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   263,145         249,936         244,287         238,883         261,027    
Loans held for investment, net   20,844,931   344,632 6.65 %     19,789,860   329,761 6.70 %     19,866,226   324,606 6.48 %     20,776,143   344,563 6.58 %     20,332,522   332,381 6.56 %
Total earning assets   28,573,791   422,132 5.86 %     28,192,019   417,444 5.88 %     28,611,646   417,140 5.69 %     28,977,815   425,841 5.75 %     27,953,908   402,029 5.69 %
Cash and other assets   1,177,061         1,058,463         1,120,354         1,106,031         1,049,145    
Total assets $ 29,750,852       $ 29,250,482       $ 29,732,000       $ 30,083,846       $ 29,003,053    
                                       
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                                      
Transaction deposits $ 2,061,622 $ 16,982 3.31 %   $ 2,006,493 $ 16,858 3.38 %   $ 1,972,324 $ 15,613 3.14 %   $ 1,755,451 $ 13,627 3.08 %   $ 1,345,742 $ 9,468 2.82 %
Savings deposits   11,981,668   143,173 4.81 %     11,409,677   136,790 4.82 %     11,043,155   132,801 4.77 %     10,858,306   127,323 4.65 %     10,590,558   114,275 4.33 %
Time deposits   1,658,899   21,125 5.12 %     1,719,325   21,952 5.14 %     1,716,812   21,759 5.03 %     1,610,235   19,167 4.72 %     1,531,922   13,648 3.57 %
Total interest bearing deposits   15,702,189   181,280 4.64 %     15,135,495   175,600 4.67 %     14,732,291   170,173 4.58 %     14,223,992   160,117 4.47 %     13,468,222   137,391 4.09 %
Short-term borrowings   927,253   12,749 5.53 %     912,088   12,783 5.64 %     1,257,609   18,069 5.70 %     1,393,478   19,576 5.57 %     1,397,253   18,253 5.24 %
Long-term debt   778,401   11,457 5.92 %     859,509   13,986 6.54 %     858,858   14,113 6.52 %     858,167   14,005 6.47 %     883,871   14,282 6.48 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   17,407,843   205,486 4.75 %     16,907,092   202,369 4.81 %     16,848,758   202,355 4.76 %     16,475,637   193,698 4.66 %     15,749,346   169,926 4.33 %
Non-interest bearing deposits   8,647,594         8,637,775         9,247,491         10,016,579         9,749,105    
Other liabilities   537,754         509,286         541,162         474,869         389,155    
Stockholders’ equity   3,157,661         3,196,329         3,094,589         3,116,761         3,115,447    
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 29,750,852       $ 29,250,482       $ 29,732,000       $ 30,083,846       $ 29,003,053    
Net interest income   $ 216,646       $ 215,075       $ 214,785       $ 232,143       $ 232,103  
Net interest margin     3.01 %       3.03 %       2.93 %       3.13 %       3.29 %
 
(1) Taxable equivalent rates used where applicable.
(2) Yields on investment securities are calculated using available-for-sale securities at amortized cost.
(3) Average balances include non-accrual loans.
(4) In the first quarter of 2024, enhancements were made to our methodology for applying relationship pricing credits to mortgage client loans. To conform to the current period presentation, certain prior period interest income amounts have been reclassified from loans held for investment, mortgage finance to loans held for investment and related yields have been adjusted accordingly.

INVESTOR CONTACT
Jocelyn Kukulka, 469.399.8544
jocelyn.kukulka@texascapitalbank.com
     
MEDIA CONTACT
Julia Monter, 469.399.8425
julia.monter@texascapitalbank.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more