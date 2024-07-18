El Pollo Loco Launches NEW Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos with Hand-Made Guacamole at No Extra Cost

Choose one of three delicious NEW Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos for only $9.99* at participating locations

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is excited to add three new Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos to its menu . You can enjoy these delicious burritos with creamy, handmade guacamole for no additional charge. The fire-grilled chicken leader believes in offering maximum flavor without the extra cost. Grab one for just $9.99* at any participating location. Choose from the following options:

Guacamole Chicken Burrito

Citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken, handmade guacamole, shredded Jack Cheese, savory pinto beans, crunchy cabbage, salsa fresca, and creamy cilantro dressing are wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to go.

Chipotle Guacamole Chicken Burrito

Citrus-marinated, fire-grilled chopped chicken, handmade guacamole, creamy chipotle sauce, shredded Jack Cheese, savory pinto beans, seasoned rice, and crunchy cabbage wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to-go.

Queso Guacamole Chicken Burrito

Fire-grilled, shredded chicken in a mild, roasted tomato salsa, fresh, handmade guacamole, savory pinto beans, diced onions, seasoned rice, queso sauce, and salsa fresca wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and grilled to go.

This tasty trio is made with quality ingredients, satisfying every taste and ensuring a premium dining experience with every bite.

According to Jill Adams, El Pollo Loco’s Chief Marketing Officer, “We listened to our customers and redesigned our burrito lineup to be more portable, flavorful, filling, and convenient while maintaining the value our customers have come to appreciate.”

"We're the destination for everyday value, where extras are included—from double protein in our salads to guacamole in the burritos —we have you covered," she added.

El Pollo Loco's $9.99 Fire-Grilled Chicken Burritos are available at participating locations only. Order online for pickup or delivery through ElPolloLoco.com or the Loco Rewards app . By signing up for Loco Rewards , you can earn points with every El Pollo Loco order, which you can redeem for various rewards, including free food. Start saving and earning today by visiting the Loco Rewards page on our website .

*Available at participating El Pollo Loco locations while supplies last. Prices may vary; please contact your local restaurant for more details.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco (Nasdaq: LOCO) is the nation's leading fire-grilled chicken restaurant known for its craveable, flavorful, and better-for-you offerings. Our menu features innovative meals with Mexican flavors, all made in our restaurants daily using quality ingredients. At El Pollo Loco, inclusivity is at the heart of our culture. Our community of over 4,000 employees reflects our commitment to creating a workplace where everyone has a seat at our table. Since 1980, El Pollo Loco has successfully expanded its presence, operating more than 495 company-owned and franchised restaurants across seven U.S. states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. The company has also extended its footprint internationally, with ten licensed restaurant locations in the Philippines. For more information or to place an order , visit the Loco Rewards app or ElPolloLoco.com . Follow us on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook , or X .



