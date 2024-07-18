Brunswick Corporation Augments ACES Strategy with Investments in Boating Intelligence™

METTAWA, Ill., July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation, (NYSE:BC), the world’s leading marine technology company is enhancing its ACES (Autonomous, Connected, Electrified, and Shared) strategy with the announcement of Boating Intelligence™, a comprehensive initiative to incorporate AI features into its products to deliver simpler, safer, smarter, and more sustainable boating. To accelerate its vision for Boating Intelligence, Brunswick Corporation is re-launching its I-Jet Lab at the University of Illinois Research Park. The newly named Boating Intelligence Design Lab (BI DesignLab), under the direction of Jeff Reifsnyder, is refocusing its programs on developing Brunswick’s AI talent and capabilities, as well as supporting Brunswick’s product development teams as they incorporate AI into Brunswick’s next generation of products. BI DesignLab is already supporting the development of Brunswick’s autonomous docking technology but is now also advancing work on AI-powered virtual agents, customized for marine applications, and other applications that will provide smart assistance to people operating their own boats and members of Brunswick’s Freedom Boat Club.

“Our ACES strategy has matured over the past five years with many products like our Avator electric outboards, FATHOM power management system, and C-Zone mobile connectivity solution already in production,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “We see an opportunity to embed AI functionality as one focus for our next phase of advanced technology and feature development, creating an opportunity for boats to evolve from an experiential product to an experiential partner.”

“Boating Intelligence can be manifested through the entire Brunswick portfolio of products and services, through integrated, smart, and intelligent technologies that amplify the boating experience,” said Brenna Preisser, Brunswick Corporation Executive Vice President and President, Business Acceleration. “We see AI emerging into boating to help augment and simplify many activities and reduce the complexity of operating and navigating a boat. Freedom Boat Club provides a unique platform to develop and exploit these possibilities.”

Elements of Brunswick’s initial work in Boating Intelligence will be displayed at a number of events, including the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), which has been a favored venue for previewing and launching many of Brunswick’s ACES technologies and products.

