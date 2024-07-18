$1.6+ Billion Mortuary Equipment Market's Journey | The industry is set to expand robustly through 2031 | CAGR of 6.5%

$1.6+ Billion Mortuary Equipment Market's Journey | The industry is set to expand robustly through 2031 | CAGR of 6.5%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mortuary Equipment Market Research, 2031

The global mortuary equipment market was valued at $863.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. This market encompasses various equipment used for handling deceased bodies, aiding in medical research, legal investigations, and preparation for final disposition. Key facilities using these tools include morgues and hospital-based mortuaries.

Market Segmentation

By Product
1. Body Transporters and Trays
• Includes stretchers, trolleys, and carriers.
• Largest market share due to increased mortality rates and advanced transportation systems.
2. Autopsy Tables
• Types: L-shaped, stationary, adjustable.
• Significant growth anticipated, driven by rising chronic disease and cancer-related deaths.
3. Refrigerators and Freezers
• Includes 2-body, 3-body, 10-15 body mortuary cabinets.
• Widely used for prolonged storage for legal and investigative processes.
4. Mortuary Cabinets
5. Crematoriums

Types: Cremation ovens, cremator chargers.
By Type
1. Manual
• Dominant segment due to high demand for traditional equipment like body bags, stretchers, and autopsy tables.
2. Automated
• Expected to grow due to the rising demand for advanced and automated solutions.
By End User
1. Hospitals
• Largest revenue contributor due to the increase in private hospitals and adoption of advanced technologies.
2. Forensic Labs
• Anticipated to grow significantly with the rise in criminal cases and the need for detailed death investigations.
3. Research Organizations
4. Medical Educational Institutions

By Region
1. North America
• Largest market share in 2021, with continued dominance expected due to advanced technology adoption and numerous private hospitals.
2. Asia-Pacific
• Expected to experience significant growth due to population increase, rising cancer cases, and higher mortality rates in countries like China, India, and Japan.
3. Europe
4. LAMEA

Key Market Players

1. Barber of Sheffield
2. C.F. di Ciro Fiocchetti & C. s.n.c
3. EIHF Isofroid
4. Ferno-Washington Inc.
5. Hickey & Co.
6. HYGECO
7. KUGEL Medical GmbH & Co. KG
8. LEEC Ltd
9. Mopec Inc.
10. Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc.
11. Mortuary Lift Company
12. SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.
13. SOVA Motion
14. Span Surgical Co
15. Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

The mortuary equipment market is on a growth trajectory, driven by advancements in technology, rising mortality rates, and increasing demand from hospitals and forensic labs. With significant contributions from North America and promising growth in the Asia-Pacific region, the industry is set to expand robustly through 2031.

