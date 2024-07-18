Anti-Piracy Protection Market Report 2031: Industry Analysis and Growth Projections at a CAGR of 11.1%

Anti-Piracy Protection Market

Rising demand for cloud solutions and increased pirated content drive the growth of the global anti-piracy protection market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Anti-Piracy Protection Market," The anti-piracy protection market was valued at $204.63 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $575.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Anti-piracy protection is designed to prevent piracy, stop unauthorized access, and maximize monetization for media and IT software organizations. In addition, anti-piracy solutions are used for the protection of confidential and genuine data on the internet. Anti-piracy protection monitors, manage, and counters internet piracy. Anti-piracy solutions are deployed to make stringent warnings to illegal downloaders.

Furthermore, the growing demand for the adoption of cloud-based solutions and the increase in the growth of pirated content is boosting the growth of the global anti-piracy protection market. In addition, the rapid growth of digitization and high internet penetration positively impact the growth of the anti-piracy protection market. However, the high cost of products, services, technological glitches and lack of technical proficiency, and lack of awareness are hampering the anti-piracy protection industry's growth. On the contrary, rising government regulations related to data privacy and high spending on safeguarding the IT infrastructure are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion during the anti-piracy protection market forecast.

Depending on the end-user, the OTT platforms segment holds the largest anti-piracy protection market share, owing to the increase in demand for video streaming content throughout the world. However, the gaming segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to an increase in demand for gaming content throughout the world.

Region-wise, the anti-piracy protection market size was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the Presence of prominent anti-piracy protection developers. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in the adoption of anti-piracy protection solutions in the region.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which began in Wuhan, China, coincided with the Lunar New Year, known to be the world’s largest human migration. The presence of data centers can help to spur economic recovery after COVID-19. In addition, other indirect economic benefits include new avenues for automation of various processes through cloud adoption by deploying advanced technologies. This further helps in reducing the carbon footprint.

Since data centers have multi-layered and constantly upgraded security systems in place to prevent data theft and save money spent on stringent data security plans in corporate spaces, Most of the benefits of having data centers reflect the initial capital investment and the ongoing operational expenditure, which creates and sustains jobs across the wider economy.

Capital investment is a major driver of tax revenue growth because, though they might yield low employment, data centers are highly capital-intensive. Moreover, data centers aid in scaling business resources as per necessity, which again saves infrastructure and operational costs. So, data centers can be deemed as the agents of growth for the economy.

The key players that operate in the anti-piracy protection market analysis are APP Global, Brightcove Inc, castLabs, Friend MTS Limited, Red Points, Irdeto, McAfee, LLC, NAGRA, Synamedia, and Verimatrix. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the anti-piracy protection industry.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

1. By component, the software segment accounted for the largest anti-piracy protection market share in 2021.

2. Region-wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2021.

3. Depending on the end user, the OTT platforms segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

The future outlook for the Anti-Piracy Protection Market appears promising, driven by the increasing prevalence of digital content and the rising threat of online piracy. As more businesses and individuals rely on digital platforms for content distribution, the need for robust anti-piracy solutions is becoming paramount. The market is expected to witness significant growth due to advancements in technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, which enhance the ability to detect and mitigate piracy activities. Additionally, the growing awareness among content creators and distributors about the economic impact of piracy is leading to increased investments in anti-piracy measures. Regulatory frameworks and legal actions against piracy are also becoming stricter globally, further propelling the demand for effective anti-piracy protection solutions. Overall, the market is poised for substantial expansion as stakeholders across various industries prioritize the safeguarding of intellectual property and digital assets.

