Mystery ADV 'Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies' Set to Launch on August 8
"Zombie Police" launches on August 8, 2024! The full game soundtrack releases simultaneously. 25% off for first 2 weeks!KYOTO, JAPAN, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALTERCIWS LLC (Representative Partner: Kazuhisa Nagata) and Lobstudio Inc. (CEO: Tsuyoshi Manabe) have announced that its highly anticipated adventure game, "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies," will be released on August 8, 2024 (JST).
This unique blend of serious detective work and comedic character interactions promises to deliver an engaging experience for gamers worldwide.
-Steam store page:
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2825070/Zombie_Police/
- Game Overview
"Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies" is a game that combines comedy with authentic detective work, featuring the mismatched buddy duo of rookie detective "Yasu Tamura" and zombie detective "Akemi Kabane" as they tackle various cases.
• Engaging storyline combining serious detective work with comedic elements
• Rich character interactions featuring entertaining dialogue
• Multiple endings based on player choices and deductive skills
• Full soundtrack release alongside the game
The game consists of four chapters, from Chapter 0 to Chapter 3.
A free demo version, currently available on Steam, allows players to experience the entire Chapter 1, "The Namino Hotel Fall Case".
- Pricing and Availability
The full game will be available on Steam at the following price points:
• Base Game: $12.99
• Game + Soundtrack Bundle: $16.99
• Soundtrack Only: $6.99
To celebrate the launch, a special 25% discount will be offered for the first two weeks after release.
- Product
Game Title: "Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombies"
Genre: Mystery Adventure Game
Release Date: August 8, 2024
Supported Languages: English, Japanese, Simplified Chinese
Platform: PC (Windows / macOS)
Official site:
https://www.zombiepolice99.com
Tsuyoshi Manabe
Lobstudio Inc.
zombiepolice@lobstudio.biz
Zombie Police - Official Trailer | Zombie Dance Completes!