LSE comes top in Europe for graduate employment outcomes

LSE has won an Employability Champions award in the QS World University Rankings: Europe 2025, after placing top in Europe for Employment Outcomes for graduates.

The award celebrates LSE’s ability to ensure the highest level of employability for our graduates and the School’s distinguished reputation among employers, as well as our strength in nurturing leaders who go on to make an impact in their chosen fields.

Careers provision at LSE is grounded in the extensive support offered by LSE Careers, as well as through specialist services such as LSE Generate, the School’s home for entrepreneurship, subject-specific capstone projects for career development in the workplace, and LSE’s student skills and personal development service, LSE LIFE.

Commenting on the award, Director of LSE Careers, Anne Clinton said: “This award is testament to our students’ hard work and how much their skills, abilities and commitment are appreciated by employers. We’re delighted to see their success recognised in this way.”

LSE provides a wide range of careers services and opportunities for students. Find out more here: