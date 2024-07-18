Chinese Ambassador to the Federated States of Micronesia Wu Wei Attends the Handover Ceremony of China’s Humanitarian Assistance for Drought Relief to the FSM

The handover ceremony for China to provide humanitarian assistance for drought relief to the FSM Government was held in the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Emergency Management (DECEM) of the FSM on July 11. H.E. Wu Wei, Chinese Ambassador to the FSM, attended the ceremony and handed over the cash payment voucher to T.H. Andrew Yatilman, Secretary of the DECEM.

Wu said that China sympathizes with the recent drought in the FSM and provides emergency humanitarian assistance to the FSM government, which is a concrete measure to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and a vivid manifestation of China-FSM Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He hoped that this assistance can help the FSM people alleviate the drought and overcome the difficulties. China is willing to continue to deepen exchanges and cooperation with the FSM on the basis of the one-China principle, provide assistance to the FSM within its capacity, and join hands to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

On behalf of the FSM government, Yatilman expressed deep gratitude to China's assistance, believing that it fully demonstrates China's humanitarianism and friendly feelings towards the FSM people. The FSM side will firmly abide by the one-China principle, continue to strengthen friendly cooperation with China and promote the in-depth development of bilateral relations.