Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Message to Iranian President-elect Masoud Pezeshkian

On July 6, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to Masoud Pezeshkian on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Iran enjoy a long history of friendly exchanges, and bilateral relations have maintained sound and steady development since the establishment of diplomatic relations more than half a century ago. In the face of complex regional and international situations, China and Iran have always supported each other and stuck together through thick and thin, continuously consolidated strategic mutual trust, steadily promoted exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and maintained sound communication and coordination on regional and international affairs, which has not only benefited the Chinese and Iranian peoples, but also made positive contributions to advancing regional and world peace and stability. Xi said he attaches great importance to the development of China-Iran relations, and is ready to work with President Masoud Pezeshkian to guide the deepening of the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran.

