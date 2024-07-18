Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to the Green Development Forum of SCO Countries

On July 8, 2024, President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the Green Development Forum of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Countries.

Xi Jinping pointed out that protecting the ecological environment and promoting green development is the consensus of SCO countries. In recent years, China has followed the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, unswervingly pursued a model of sound development featuring improved production, higher living standards, and healthy ecosystems, and made remarkable achievements in building a beautiful China. Through this forum, China hopes to strengthen exchanges and cooperation with all parties in green development, contribute to sustainable economic and social development of all countries, and promote harmony between man and nature.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the SCO is a fine example of a new type of international relations and regional cooperation. Noting that China recently took over the rotating presidency of the SCO, Xi Jinping expressed China's readiness to work with all parties to carry forward the Shanghai Spirit, strengthen solidarity and coordination, promote green development, write a new chapter of common development, and jointly build an even closer SCO community with a shared future.

On the same day, the Green Development Forum of SCO Countries opened in Qingdao, Shandong Province, with the theme of "Joining hands in green development, coming together to promote harmony between man and nature". The forum was co-hosted by the Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation Commission of the SCO, the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, the People's Government of Shandong Province and the SCO Secretariat.