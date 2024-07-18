Xi Jinping Holds Talks with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro...

On the afternoon of July 10, 2024, President Xi Jinping held talks at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing with President of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embaló, who is on a state visit to China. The two heads of state agreed to elevate the relationship between China and Guinea-Bissau to a strategic partnership.

Xi Jinping pointed out that China and Guinea-Bissau have a special history of friendship. Noting that in recent years, China and Guinea-Bissau have deepened bilateral relations, strengthened political mutual trust, expanded pragmatic cooperation and enhanced international coordination, Xi Jinping said that China supports Guinea-Bissau in independently exploring a development path that suits its national conditions. China is ready to work with Guinea-Bissau to carry forward the traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, expand pragmatic cooperation, continuously enrich the strategic partnership between the two countries, and help Guinea-Bissau achieve better national development.

Xi Jinping stressed that China is ready to strengthen friendly exchanges with Guinea-Bissau at all levels, enhance experience sharing on governance, and expand cooperation in areas such as agriculture, mining, infrastructure development and the blue economy under the guidance of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation. China welcomes high-quality agricultural products from Guinea-Bissau to the Chinese market, and encourages Chinese enterprises to invest and carry out cooperation in Guinea-Bissau and helps the country translate its resource potential into development momentum. China is ready to continue to provide support within its capacity for Guinea-Bissau's domestic development, and will continue to send its rice experts and medical teams to assist Guinea-Bissau in ensuring food security and improving public health. Xi Jinping called on both sides to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in education, youth and other fields to bring the two peoples' hearts even closer. China will continue to provide government scholarships and training opportunities to help Guinea-Bissau cultivate more talents in various fields required for its national development.

Xi Jinping pointed out that both China and Africa have splendid civilizations, both have suffered from the painful history of colonization and aggression, and both cherish and pursue national independence and liberation. The mutual support and assistance between China and African countries are sincere. China and African countries are good brothers following the principles of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith, and have set a good example of unity and cooperation between developing nations. Under the new circumstances, the two sides should join hands to create a new era. The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) is an important platform for the Chinese and African people to practice the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence and promote common development. Noting the Commemorative Events Marking the 70th Anniversary of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence held in Beijing two weeks ago and the new FOCAC Summit to be held in Beijing this autumn, Xi Jinping said China is ready to work with Guinea-Bissau and other African countries to carry forward the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, discuss major plans for China-Africa cooperation in the new era, safeguard the common interests of developing countries and international fairness and justice, and jointly build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future and promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

Umaro Sissoco Embaló said from the moment he and his delegation arrived, they felt keenly the sincere friendship of the Chinese people towards their African brothers. Guinea-Bissau and China enjoy a solid and cordial relationship marked by unwavering mutual support. The people of Guinea-Bissau will never forget that whenever Guinea-Bissau was in difficulty, China always provided invaluable assistance without hesitation. Guinea-Bissau will continue to stand firmly with China, uphold the one-China principle and support China's position on issues concerning its core interests such as the Taiwan question. Guinea-Bissau admires China's remarkable development achievements and regards China as its top priority in foreign relations and its most important partner. Guinea-Bissau hopes to learn from China's development philosophy and experience, and strengthen cooperation in areas like trade, investment, infrastructure, minerals and energy to facilitate national development. China has never engaged in colonialism, interfered in the internal affairs of other countries, or pointed fingers at other countries, and has always treated small countries as equals and with respect, and honored its words with actions. Noting that China has brought to Africa cooperation projects that deliver benefits to the African people, including schools, hospitals and roads, Umaro Sissoco Embaló said Guinea-Bissau highly appreciates China's important role and positive contributions in helping with the development of the African continent, and actively supports China in hosting the new FOCAC Summit. Guinea-Bissau supports the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative proposed by President Xi Jinping, and is ready to strengthen communication and cooperation with China on multilateral affairs to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

After the talks, the two heads of state jointly witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation documents on the implementation of the Global Development Initiative, economic development, customs inspection and quarantine, geology, and mining, among others.

The two sides issued a Joint Statement Between the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Guinea-Bissau on Establishing a Strategic Partnership.

Prior to the talks, President Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan held a welcoming ceremony for Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his wife Dinisia Reis Embaló at the square outside the East Gate of the Great Hall of the People.

When Umaro Sissoco Embaló arrived, the honor guard lined up in salutation. As the two heads of state stepped onto the stand, a military band played the national anthems of China and Guinea-Bissau, and a 21-gun salute was fired at Tian'anmen Square. Accompanied by Xi Jinping, Umaro Sissoco Embaló inspected the guard of honor of the People's Liberation Army and watched the march-past.

On the evening of the same day, Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan hosted a welcoming banquet for Umaro Sissoco Embaló and his wife at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People.

Wang Yi attended the above events.