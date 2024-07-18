Hydrogen IC Engines Market Size Projected to Reach $327 Million by 2035 | MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hydrogen IC Engines Market size is expected to grow from USD 12 million in 2024 to USD 327 million by 2035, at a CAGR of 34.7% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Hydrogen IC engines occupy a crucial position in the ongoing global energy transition. It serves as a vital bridge between traditional fossil fuels and emerging renewable energy sources like wind and solar power. The global hydrogen IC engines market is anticipated to grow at a higher level. There are various drivers responsible for the growth of the market such as government policies and incentives and technological advancements among others. Existing ICE technologies can be adapted to run on hydrogen with modifications, leveraging established manufacturing and maintenance infrastructure, and reducing the development costs and time compared to completely new technologies

Hydrogen IC engines offer a promising solution for reducing carbon footprints. When hydrogen is used as a fuel, it produces water vapor as its primary emission, drastically reducing the release of carbon dioxide and other harmful pollutants compared to traditional diesel or gasoline engines. This reduction in emissions aligns perfectly with corporate sustainability initiatives aimed at decreasing the environmental impact of their operations.

Hydrogen IC Engines Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 327 million by 2035 Growth Rate 34.7% of CAGR Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities & Challenges Forecast Period 2024–2035 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Hydrogen IC Engines Market by state, power rating, application, blending and region. Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing consumer interest Key Market Drivers Potential for long range and fast refueling

Power generation is expected to be the second largest segment in the hydrogen IC engines market

The hydrogen IC engines market segments based on application into two categories: trasnportation and power generation. Hydrogen can be produced from a variety of sources, including renewable energy. During periods of excess renewable energy production, surplus electricity can be used to produce hydrogen through electrolysis. This hydrogen can then be stored and later utilized in IC engines for peaking power generation, effectively storing renewable energy for times of high demand.

Hydrogen IC Engines Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Potential for long range and fast refueling Growing Investments and government policies

Restraints:

Safety concerns regarding flammability

Opportunities:

Continuous technological advancements Growing consumer interest

Challenges:

Competition from electric and fuel cell vehicles Challenge in storing and distributing hydrogen safely and efficiently

Asia Pacific is expected to be the second fastest growing region in the Hydrogen IC Engines Industry

Countries in the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly prioritizing energy security and diversification as part of their long-term strategic goals. The heavy reliance on imported fossil fuels poses significant risks, including supply disruptions, price volatility, and geopolitical tensions. To mitigate these risks, there is a strong push towards diversifying energy sources, and hydrogen is emerging as a key component in this strategy.

Hydrogen stands out as a versatile and locally producible energy carrier that can be derived from a variety of sources, including natural gas, biomass, water (through electrolysis), and even waste. This flexibility allows countries to leverage their unique natural resources and technological capabilities to produce hydrogen domestically.

Key Market Players:

Some of the major players in the Hydrogen IC Engines Companies are Wärtsilä (Finland), GARRETT MOTION INC. (Switzerland), BeHydro (Belgium), DEUTZ AG (Germany), MAN Energy Solutions (Germany).

