Senate Bill 1286 Printer's Number 1833

PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1833

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1286

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,

CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND MILLER, JULY 17, 2024

REFERRED TO FINANCE, JULY 17, 2024

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in realty transfer tax, further providing for

definitions and for excluded transactions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1101-C of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

by adding definitions to read:

Section 1101-C. Definitions.--The following words when used

in this article shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this

section:

"Affordable housing." Housing that is rented to a low-income

household and is owned, operated or managed, developed, created,

acquired, owned or operated by an agency or instrumentality of

