Senate Bill 1286 Printer's Number 1833
PENNSYLVANIA, July 17 - PRINTER'S NO. 1833
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1286
Session of
2024
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, TARTAGLIONE, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,
CAPPELLETTI, COSTA AND MILLER, JULY 17, 2024
REFERRED TO FINANCE, JULY 17, 2024
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An
act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying
and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing
taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,
collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing
for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and
imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain
employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations
and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and
penalties," in realty transfer tax, further providing for
definitions and for excluded transactions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1101-C of the act of March 4, 1971
(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended
by adding definitions to read:
Section 1101-C. Definitions.--The following words when used
in this article shall have the meanings ascribed to them in this
section:
"Affordable housing." Housing that is rented to a low-income
household and is owned, operated or managed, developed, created,
acquired, owned or operated by an agency or instrumentality of
