Bong Go gives support to a thousand vulnerable households in Tapaz, Capiz; urges public to prioritize health and well-being

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go had his Malasakit Team provide aid to 1,000 indigents in Tapaz, Capiz, on Monday, July 15. Through his video message, Go reassured the public that he continues to prioritize protecting and promoting public health, urging them to take advantage of the Malasakit Centers nationwide if they need medical assistance.

As Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go advised the residents with health concerns that they may avail of the aid available at the nearby Malasakit Center at Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital in Roxas City.

The primary aim of the Malasakit Center is to reduce the patients' hospital bills to the lowest amount possible by covering various services and expenses. Currently, the centers have benefited more than ten million Filipinos, with 166 operational centers nationwide.

"Kung meron po kayong nararamdaman at nais niyong magpaospital, lapitan niyo lang po ang Malasakit Center na malapit sa inyong lugar," urged Go, who is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019.

"Para po sa inyo itong mga Malasakit Centers, pera niyo po yan. Isinulong ko po yan at ginawang batas ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Andiyan na po sa loob ang apat na ahensiya ng gobyerno, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department of Health, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, at PhilHealth, na handang tumulong sa inyo," he explained.

His Malasakit Team mounted the distribution activity at the municipal gymnasium where they handed out masks, shirts, basketballs, and volleyballs. Through the dedicated efforts of Mayor Roberto "Nonong" Palomar, the beneficiaries received financial assistance from the government.

Mr. Malasakit ended his message by thanking all Tapaz officials for their unending support and dedication to their constituents facing difficulties.

"Ang kalusugan ay ating kayamanan. Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo," underscored Go as he continues his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.