Jinggoy moves for expanded school-based feeding program to cover HS students

SENATE President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada is seeking the amendment of a law on school-based feeding programs to also include undernourished high school students, saying that proper nutrition significantly impacts a student's overall performance.

"Mahirap tumutok sa isang gawain, lalo na sa takdang aralin kung kumakalam ang tiyan. Paano matututo ang bata, kahit araw-araw na pumapasok sa eskwelahan, kung palagi naman siyang gutom?" Estrada asked.

The Senate leader underscored the importance of including undernourished students in the secondary level into the existing School-Based Feeding Program (SBFP), as he cited the latest Expanded National Nutrition Survey of the Food and Nutrition Research Institute which showed that adolescents aged 10 to 19 years old from rural areas and those from the poorest households exhibited a higher prevalence of stunting than their counterparts in urban areas and richer households.

In filing Senate Bill No. 2728, the Senate leader proposed an amendment to Section 4 of Republic Act No. 11037, otherwise known as the "Masustansyang Pagkain para sa Batang Pilipino Act," to expand the coverage of the national feeding program from kindergarten to secondary school children as beneficiaries.

"Adolescence is a crucial period for growth and development. Without a doubt, good nutrition is vital for students' concentration, cognitive functions, and overall performance. It is imperative to provide fortified meals with essential nutrients," said Estrada.

"Unfortunately, this is not readily available to all students, particularly those from low-income households who may have limited access to adequate nutrition at home," he also said.

Estrada said undernutrition could hinder a student's performance in class, while healthier students are less likely to miss school and show improved learning behavior, leading to better academic outcomes.