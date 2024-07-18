Transportation Secretary Buttigieg Appoints Scott Schloegel to the Motorcycle Advisory Council
Scott Schloegel, Acting CEO of @followMIC and @msf__usa appointed to the Motorcycle Advisory Council by U.S. DOT Secretary Buttigieg
Your work representing the views of a national motorcycle manufacturing association will greatly benefit MAC and the Departments efforts...”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Schloegel, Acting President and CEO of the Motorcycle Industry Council and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation was appointed to the Motorcycle Advisory Council by Secretary Pete Buttigieg of the U.S. Department of Transportation.
— U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg
“Your work representing the views of a national motorcycle manufacturing association will greatly benefit MAC and the Department’s efforts to prevent injuries and fatalities involving motorcyclists on the nation’s highways,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said. “Your experience and leadership will add valuable insights and perspectives that will help further MAC’s mission.”
The MAC will advise the Secretary of Transportation and administrators of National Highway Traffic Safety and the Federal Highway Administration on a broad range of issues effecting motorcycle and motorcyclist safety – from road and barrier design, construction, maintenance practices, and the architecture of intelligent transportation system technologies.
“We motorcyclists face challenges every day on the roadways ranging from crumbling infrastructure, to outdated highway designs, to inattentive road users who don’t think to look out for motorcyclists when making lane changes and turns,” said Schloegel. “With so much innovation and evolution in the transportation arena, it is more important than ever to ensure riders and the powersports industry are well represented with the people who are planning highway improvements, approving budgets, crafting regulations, and implementing polices. I’m honored to be appointed to this Council and am excited to begin this important work.”
Schloegel has nearly 40 years of on-road experience (with another decade off-road) and will represent the viewpoints of motorcycle manufacturers. Others appointed to the MAC included: Sunshine Beer and Jay Jackson to represent motorcyclist associations; Roberta Carlson, Manjunathan Kumar, James Andrew Landini, Rita Jean Lybek and Ray Pierce to represent state governments; Roy Fair and Chanyoung Lee to represent road safety data and engineering professionals; Kevin Marshia to represent state transportation officials; Eric Perry to represent traffic safety systems professionals.
“The MIC and MSF Government Relations team held numerous meetings with NHTSA staff and members of Congress to call on the DOT to reconstitute the MAC. I reiterated this request in my meeting with Secretary Buttigieg two years ago and he agreed there is important work we can do together to help save lives and improve motorcycle safety,” Schloegel concluded.
--------
MOTORCYCLE INDUSTRY COUNCIL
The Motorcycle Industry Council, under its marquee market expansion brand, Ride With Us, is working to introduce everyone to the incomparable thrill of riding a motorcycle. The MIC is a not-for-profit trade association representing motorcycle manufacturers, distributors, aftermarket companies, dealers, retailers, and a variety of related organizations providing vital support to the powersports industry. The MIC advocates for fair policy and regulatory environments, works to deliver valuable data to the industry, and strives to bring the joy of riding to everyone, everywhere.
Established in 1914, the MIC is headquartered in Irvine, Calif., with a government relations office in metropolitan Washington, D.C. Keep up with the industry association on X @followMIC, online at MIC.org, and through the weekly MIC RideReport.
--------
MSF
The Motorcycle Safety Foundation promotes safety through rider training and education, operator licensing tests, and public information programs. MSF works with the federal government, state agencies, the military, and others to offer training for all skill levels so riders can enjoy a lifetime of safe, responsible motorcycling. Standards established by MSF have been recognized worldwide since 1973. The MSF is a not-for-profit organization endorsed by American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; BMW Motorrad USA; BRP, Inc.; Harley-Davidson Motor Company, Inc.; Indian Motorcycle; Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.; KTM North America, Inc.; Suzuki Motor USA, LLC; Triumph Motorcycles America; and Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. For safety information or to enroll in an MSF Basic RiderCoursenear you, or to learn more about the many other MSF course offerings, visit MSF-USA.org or call (800) 446-9227. Follow @msf__usa to keep up with MSF on X, Facebook, and Instagram.
Jacqueline Peterson
Motorcycle Safety Foundation
+1 415-370-7059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram
YouTube