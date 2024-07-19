ceτi AI Expands to U.S. to Boost AI Infrastructure with American Partners
We are thrilled to launch ceτi AI USA as a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration in the U.S”LONDON, U.K, July 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ceτi AI, a leading AI infrastructure company, is proud to announce the establishment of its U.S. subsidiary, ceτi AI USA, to strengthen ties with American investors, companies, and AI/blockchain projects. This strategic move aligns with ceτi AI’s commitment to expanding its presence in the United States, fostering innovation, and driving growth in the AI and blockchain sectors.
Empowering U.S. Innovation in AI and Blockchain
ceτi AI's decision to establish a U.S. company underscores its dedication to participating actively in the vibrant American technology landscape. By having a dedicated entity in the U.S., ceτi AI aims to facilitate seamless collaboration with U.S.-based investors and companies, ensuring that its cutting-edge AI infrastructure solutions are readily accessible to key stakeholders in the region.
"We are thrilled to launch ceτi AI USA as a testament to our commitment to innovation and collaboration in the U.S.," said Dennis Jarvis, CEO of ceτi AI. "Our goal is to work closely with American investors and companies to drive the next wave of advancements in AI and blockchain technologies."
Strategic Partnerships and Growth Opportunities
The formation of ceτi AI USA positions the company to leverage significant growth opportunities in the U.S. market. By aligning with the country’s top investors and technology leaders, ceτi AI aims to foster strategic partnerships that will enhance its capabilities and broaden its impact.
ceτi AI USA will focus on:
- Collaborating with Leading U.S. Investors: Engaging with prominent investors to secure funding and support for innovative AI and blockchain projects.
- Enhancing AI Infrastructure: Providing state-of-the-art AI infrastructure solutions to U.S. companies, enabling them to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence.
- Driving Blockchain Integration: Promoting the integration of blockchain technologies to enhance security, transparency, and efficiency across various industries.
Inspired by Major AI Initiatives
The establishment of ceτi AI USA is inspired by major initiatives that emphasize the importance of AI development in maintaining technological leadership. Just as the recent AI policy drafts propose significant investments and the creation of industry-led agencies to evaluate AI models and secure systems from foreign adversaries, ceτi AI USA aims to align itself with these forward-thinking strategies to ensure America remains at the forefront of AI innovation.
About ceτi AI
ceτi AI is at the forefront of the decentralized artificial intelligence (dAI) movement. Committed to innovation and accessibility, ceτi AI develops globally distributed, high-performance, scalable AI infrastructure designed to power the next generation of AI development worldwide. ceτi AI was founded in March of 2024 by veteran CEO Dennis Jarvis and long-time industry leaders Aaron Smith-Hayes, Austin Spencer, and Tony Evans.
