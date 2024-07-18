Indosuez Wealth Management Strengthens UAE Team with Senior Appointments and New EAM Services in DIFC
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indosuez Wealth Management today announces the appointment of two senior private bankers to strengthen its coverage in the GCC countries. Present in the UAE for almost 50 years, the Bank continues to grow its regional presence, looking to expand teams and AUM in the region. This senior duo joins forces with the existing team in the UAE where Indosuez boasts a dual presence comprising a Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch operating under the regulatory purview of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and a representative office in Abu Dhabi governed by the Central Bank of UAE within its onshore jurisdiction.
Omar Abouzeid joins from Deutsche Bank, while Jeremy Rouland joins Indosuez from Credit Suisse.
Indosuez also announces the launch of an external asset management (EAM) desk in DIFC headed by Enguerrand Lacour, who has joined Indosuez from Société Générale Private Banking. The desk aims to service clients across the GCC countries and capitalise on the strong dynamic of the independent wealth sector (External Asset Managers and Multi Family Offices) in the region.
Indosuez’s global EAM division offers a unique and coordinated model to meet the sophisticated needs of UHNWI clientele, particularly in terms of financing, private markets and structured products. Indosuez’s offering is tailored to client needs in each of the different jurisdictions in which it is present.
Emile Salawi, Head of Middle East & Key Clients at Indosuez said: “We are delighted to welcome Omar and Jeremy to the Indosuez UAE private banking team. These key hirings further bolster our commitment to this growing market in which we have now been present for decades. We are focused on capitalising on new opportunities, strengthening our presence, and delivering an exceptional client experience by leveraging the unique network of Crédit Agricole CIB and Amundi in the region.”
David Saliné, Global Head of External Asset Management at Indosuez said: ‘’The appointment of Enguerrand as Head of EAM desk in the Middle East is part of the group’s growth strategy to expand the depth of Indosuez's offerings for third-party managers, aiming to become a benchmark player for our multibooking proposition.”
Biographies
Omar Abouzeid started his career in 2005 at Naeem Holding as a Relationship Manager of HNWI.. In 2010, he became Senior Equity Trader, before joining Capital Investment LLC as Associate Director, focusing on HNWI portfolio management. He then joined NBE as Senior Investment Manager for KSA, UAE, and Egypt, before becoming Vice President of Private Banking in 2017, first at Credit Suisse and then at Deutsche Bank from 2019.
Omar Abouzeid holds a Bachelor’s Degree in International Marketing from Modern Science and Arts University in Cairo.
Jeremy Rouland began his banking career at Credit Suisse in 2009 on its Junior Banking program. From 2011 to 2018 he held several positions within the International Wealth Management division focused on the UHNWI clientele in the GCC. He then joined Banque Lombard Odier in 2018 as Vice President and Deputy Head of the Zurich Middle East team. In January 2023, he rejoined Credit Suisse, with the objective of developing the offshore franchise for Credit Suisse Qatar.
Jeremy Rouland holds both CIWM and CWMA certifications in Wealth Management as well as the Islamic Finance Qualification from the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI).
Enguerrand Lacour joins Indosuez in DIFC as Head of EAM Desk in Middle East. Enguerrand began his career in 2011 at HSBC Switzerland as Credit Risk Officer before moving to an Asset Manager in Brazil. On his return to Switzerland, he worked for Credit Suisse in Geneva for 3 years. In 2017, he joined Societe Generale. where he held several responsibilities, including the development of the External Asset Management segment in the Middle East, with a cross-functional role in the Luxembourg and Monaco offices as head of Middle East.
Enguerrand obtained a Bachelor's degree in Economics and Management from Sierre, Switzerland, in 2010.
About the Indosuez Wealth Management Group
Indosuez Wealth Management is the global wealth management brand of the Crédit Agricole Group, the world’s 10th largest bank by balance sheet (The Banker 2023).
For more than 150 years, Indosuez Wealth Management has supported major private clients, families, entrepreneurs and professional investors in managing their private and professional assets. The bank offers a tailormade approach that enables each of its clients to preserve and develop their wealth in line with their aspirations. Its teams offer a continuum of services and offerings including Advisory, Financing, Investment Solutions, Fund servicing, Technology and Banking Solutions.
Indosuez Wealth Management has nearly 4,500 employees in 16 locations around the world: In Europe (Germany, Belgium, Spain, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Monaco and Switzerland), Asia Pacific (Hong Kong SAR, New Caledonia and Singapore), the Middle East (Dubai, Abu Dhabi) and Canada (representative office).
With approximately €200 billion in client assets, the Indosuez Group is one of the European leaders in wealth management.
www.ca-indosuez.com
About Indosuez Wealth Management in the Middle East
CA Indosuez (Switzerland) SA is present in the UAE through a DIFC branch operating under the regulatory purview of the Dubai Financial Services Authority, and a representative office in Abu Dhabi governed by the Central Bank of UAE within its onshore jurisdiction.
The group has a strong presence in the region, with roots that date back to 1949 in the Arabian Gulf states. Our highly specialised teams combine their knowledge of the region with the vast expertise and opportunities provided by the global network of Indosuez Wealth Management and Crédit Agricole group.
