Micro Irrigation Systems Market Size to Hit US$ 23.4 Billion by 2032 | Grow CAGR by 7.8%

UNITED STATES, July 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s report titled "𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐈𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐩 𝐈𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦, 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦), 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (𝐅𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐬, 𝐎𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐬, 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐟, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬), 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫 (𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐥), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐". The global micro irrigation systems market size reached US$ 11.7 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 23.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2024-2032.

𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐀𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐈𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● 𝐖𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

Micro irrigation systems, such as drip and sprinkler irrigation, deliver water directly to the plant roots in a controlled manner, reducing water wastage compared to traditional flood irrigation. These systems minimize water loss due to evaporation and runoff, ensuring that a higher percentage of water reaches the plants. In regions facing water scarcity, efficient use of available water is crucial. Micro irrigation systems allow farmers to make the most of limited water supplies, ensuring sustainable crop production.

● 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:

The integration of automation and smart technologies, such as Internet of Things (IoT) devices, sensors, and controllers, allows for precise water delivery based on real-time data. This optimizes water usage and enhances crop yields. Advanced micro irrigation systems can deliver water and nutrients directly to the root zone of plants with high precision, reducing waste and improving efficiency. The use of remote sensing technology, such as satellite imagery and drones, allows for the monitoring of soil moisture levels, crop health, and weather conditions. This data can be used to adjust irrigation schedules and amounts in real-time.

● 𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐬:

Many governments offer subsidies to reduce the cost of purchasing micro irrigation systems. These subsidies make it more affordable for farmers to invest in advanced irrigation technologies. Governments provide grants and low-interest loans specifically for the adoption of micro irrigation systems. This financial assistance helps farmers, especially smallholders, to implement these systems without significant financial burden. Policies aimed at promoting water conservation encourage the adoption of efficient irrigation systems. Governments may mandate the use of water-saving technologies in agriculture, driving the demand for micro irrigation.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐈𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

● Antelco Pty Ltd

● Elgo Irrigation Ltd.

● Hunter Industries

● Irritec S.p.A

● Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

● Lindsay Corporation

● Mahindra EPC Irrigation Limited (Mahindra & Mahindra Limited)

● Nelson Irrigation Corporation

● Netafim (Orbia)

● Rain Bird Corporation

● Rivulis Irrigation Ltd.

● The Toro Company.

𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐈𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Drip Irrigation System

● Sprinkler Irrigation System

Drip irrigation system represents the largest segment as drip irrigation systems are the most efficient in water usage, delivering water directly to plant roots and minimizing evaporation and runoff.

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

● Field Crops

● Orchard Crops

● Landscape and Turf

● Others

Orchard crops account for the majority of the market share. Orchard crops, which include high-value fruits and nuts, benefit significantly from precise water delivery provided by micro irrigation systems, enhancing yield and quality.

𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫:

● Agricultural

● Industrial

Agricultural holds the biggest market share due to the need for efficient water management to improve crop productivity and sustainability.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:

● North America (United States, Canada)

● Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

● Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

● Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

● Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific enjoys the leading position in the micro irrigation systems market on account of the large agricultural base, increasing water scarcity, and strong government support and subsidies for modern irrigation technologies.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨 𝐈𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐠𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The adoption of IoT, AI, and machine learning (ML) in micro irrigation systems is increasing, enabling precise water management through automated and data-driven irrigation practices. There is a growing emphasis on sustainable agriculture, with micro irrigation systems playing a critical role in water conservation, reducing environmental impact, and improving crop yields. Governments worldwide are providing subsidies, grants, and policy support to promote the use of micro irrigation systems, which helps farmers adopt these technologies more easily. Enhanced awareness campaigns and training programs are educating farmers about the benefits of micro irrigation systems, leading to increased adoption, especially in developing regions.

𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐞: 𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐧𝐨𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐥𝐲 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐰𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐚𝐬 𝐚 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧.

