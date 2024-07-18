CD BioSciences Introduces Cytoskeletal Interaction Assay Services for Cell Biology Research

CD BioSciences has unveiled cytoskeletal interaction assay services for cell biology research.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CD BioSciences recently launched its cytoskeletal interaction assay services on mitosis and cell migration. The novel cytoskeletal interaction assay technologies not only configure high-resolution imaging systems to ensure imaging of important structures in the cell cycle for a more intuitive study of the cytoskeleton but also enable microscopic visualization of cell chemotaxis assays.

The cytoskeleton is a complex network of protein filaments that gives shape, structure, and organization to the cell. It plays a crucial role in various cellular processes including cell division, cell movement, cell signaling, and intracellular transport. The cytoskeleton comprises microtubules, actin filaments, and intermediate filaments, which work together to allow them to perform multiple functions essential for life. The most common interactions within the cytoskeleton typically occur between actin filaments and myosin motor proteins.

The services of CD BioSciences are mainly targeted at actin-microtubule interactions. Actin-microtubule crosstalk is significant for the regulation of cell shape and polarity during cell migration and division. Particularly, cell invasion is a specific type of cell migration for invading cells can migrate while not all migrating cells are invasive, and both invasion and migration physiological processes require the involvement of the cytoskeleton. Two biological processes of the services mainly include:

Cytoskeletal interaction in mitosis: observing the interactions intuitively between the cytoskeleton. It detects the skeletal state of different cell cycles through the high-resolution imaging system and deeply analyzes important structures in microtubules such as cytoaster and centrosome to assist researchers in investigating the regulatory mechanisms of cytoskeletal molecular networks in continuously changing cycles.

Cytoskeletal interaction in cell migration: assaying cell invasion or migration in vitro to elucidate mechanisms of physiological activity such as wound healing or cancer cell metastasis. Assays, such as chemotaxis assays and cell haptotaxis assays, will be conducted with a variety of assay platforms from CD BioSciences. They help evaluate the invasiveness of cancer cells or immune cells, reflecting the tumor’s capacity to migrate or invade.

Based on high-resolution imaging systems and strict experimental standards, cytoskeletal interaction assay services enable more visual observation for research, thereby comprehensively enhancing assay quality. The services apply to multiple industries in biotech, drug development, and preclinical research.

