Global Bionematicides Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bionematicides market has witnessed rapid growth in recent years, expanding from $0.41 billion in 2023 to an estimated $0.47 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. It will grow to $0.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. This growth is driven by increased awareness of the environmental impacts from chemical pesticides, prompting a shift towards biological solutions. Advances in microbial technology have also played a crucial role, enabling the production of effective bionematicides. Regulatory pressures and bans on certain chemical nematicides have further accelerated the market for biological alternatives, alongside rising consumer demand for organic produce.

Increasing Adoption of Greenhouse Farming Drives Market Growth

The rising adoption of greenhouse farming is expected to propel the growth of the bionematicides market in the coming years. Greenhouse farming offers a controlled environment that enhances crop yields and enables year-round production, irrespective of external climate conditions. Bionematicides provide sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions for managing plant-parasitic nematodes (PPNs) in such environments. For instance, Canada witnessed a significant increase in commercial greenhouse vegetable operations in 2022, highlighting the growing adoption of this farming method.

Major Players and Market Trends

Key players such as BASF SE, Bayer AG, and Syngenta AG are at the forefront of the bionematicides market, focusing on developing innovative products to cater to evolving customer needs. These innovations include advanced formulations targeting plant-parasitic nematodes while preserving soil health and biodiversity. Corteva Agriscience recently launched Reklemel Active, a new nematicide designed to protect various food and row crops from nematode damage without disrupting beneficial soil organisms.

In addition, collaborations between biotech companies and agricultural institutions are driving advancements in biocontrol agents integrated into crop protection strategies. This integration aims to enhance soil health and microbiome management, aligning with sustainable agricultural practices and increasing demand for environmentally friendly solutions.

Market Segments

The bionematicides market is segmented based on:

•Type: Microbials, Biochemical

•Form: Dry Bionematicides, Liquid Bionematicides

•Crop: Cotton, Corn, Soybean, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Crops

•Application: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Others Applications

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the bionematicides market in 2023, driven by stringent environmental regulations and the widespread adoption of sustainable farming practices. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's growth is fueled by expanding commercial agriculture in emerging markets, where there is a growing preference for biological solutions in crop protection strategies.

Bionematicides Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bionematicides Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bionematicides market size, bionematicides market drivers and trends, bionematicides market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The bionematicides market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

