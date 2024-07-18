Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. Offers Legal Help to Victims of Unlawful Employment Retaliation in Southern California

A premier employment law firm in Los Angles offers top notch legal assistance to employees facing workplace retaliation across multiple SoCal counties.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., a leading Southern California employment law firm dedicated to protecting the rights of wronged workers, today announced expanded legal support for victims of unlawful employment retaliation across Los Angeles, Kern, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura Counties.

Unlawful employment retaliation occurs when employers take adverse actions against employees for engaging in legally protected activities. These can include filing complaints about discrimination or unsafe working conditions, participating in investigations, or exercising rights under various labor laws.

"We're committed to protecting workers' rights and ensuring justice for those who face retaliation in the workplace," said Mr. Michael Akopyan, Founder and Spokesperson of Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. "Our team of experienced attorneys is ready to support victims of unlawful retaliation throughout Southern California."

The firm's expansion of services comes in response to the growing need for talented legal representation in employment retaliation cases. Akopyan Law Firm's team brings over two decades of successful representation in employment litigation, having recovered millions of dollars for their clients.

To better serve the community, Akopyan Law Firm maintains offices in multiple locations:

• Los Angeles – Main Office: Ventura Blvd. Ste. 645, Encino, California 91436

• Bakersfield: 4900 California Avenue, Ste. 210-B, Bakersfield, California 93309

• Orange: 1100 W. Town and Country Rd. Ste., 1250 Orange, California 92868

• Riverside: 11801 Pierce Street, Ste. 200, Riverside, California 92505

• San Bernardino: 473 E Carnegie Drive, Ste. 200, San Bernardino, California 92408

• Ventura: 300 Esplanade Drive, Ste. 900, Oxnard, California 93036

The firm offers complimentary case evaluations to help potential clients determine if they have a valid retaliation claim. This no-cost initial consultation provides an opportunity for individuals to discuss their situation with an experienced attorney without any upfront cost.

The talent and dedication of Akopyan Law Firm have not gone unnoticed by its clients. Clients have praised the firm's dedication and expertise.

"My experience with Akopyan Law Firm was excellent. I was lucky to have Ani represent me. She is very responsive and has great speaking and listening skills, which make her an amazing Attorney," said Ari Mosisoglu, a client of the firm.

Jenny Aivazyan expressed her satisfaction, stating, "I highly recommend Akopyan Law. They maintained great communication with me throughout the entire process. Thankful for their incredibly professional services."

Another client also shared, "Akopyan Law Group is the BEST in the business by far. Try them out and you will thank me later. Everyone I had referred them to had amazing results and were happier than ever."

The firm's attorneys, including Michael Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/michael-akopyan/) and Ani M. Akopyan (https://www.akopyanlaw.com/attorneys/ani-akopyan/), have been named to the Southern California Super Lawyers List for multiple consecutive years, recognizing their exceptional legal expertise and client service.

For more information about Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. and to schedule a complimentary case evaluation, please call +1 (818) 509-9975. or visit the law firm’s website at https://www.akopyanlaw.com/. The firm's blog at https://www.akopyanlaw.com/blog/ offers valuable resources and insights into employment law matters.

About Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C.

The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C. is committed to restoring the balance of power against the government, large corporations, and insurance companies alike whenever they seek to deprive people of their rights. The Akopyan Law Firm, A.P.C., is dedicated to defending its clients against oppression and can stand up for them in their time of need.

