Nearfield Instruments secures €135 million in landmark deep-tech funding round

ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands, July 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearfield Instruments, the developer of state-of-the art Metrology & Inspection (M&I) solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry, today announced the successful closure of a €135 million Series-C funding round. The oversubscribed funding round is led by two new major investors, Walden Catalyst, an industry leading US venture capital firm helping the next generation of category-defining businesses in deep-tech, and Temasek, a global investor that also looks into opportunities in emerging technologies to solve complex and high impact challenges, and address market inflections. M&G Investments, a leading global asset manager, through its Catalyst strategy, is acting as a co-investor. The success of this round is further underscored by the participation of existing investors Innovation Industries, Invest-NL, and ING.



The growing complexities in advanced semiconductor manufacturing, driven by the surge in demand for higher performing and lower energy consuming chips, are addressed by Nearfield’s innovative process control solutions. These include the QUADRA 3D metrology system that provides non-destructive, high- throughput, and high-resolution metrology capabilities. Nearfield is deeply engaged with most major

chip manufacturers globally, and QUADRA is fully validated and deployed in high-volume manufacturing.

Dr. Hamed Sadeghian, Co-Founder and CEO of Nearfield Instruments: "We are thrilled that Nearfield’s' QUADRA 3D metrology system has been fully integrated into the first major high-volume semiconductor manufacturing fab. This milestone solidifies our pioneering role in advancing critical metrology for leading-edge nodes. With significant contributions from investment leaders, we are well positioned to meet the growing demand for Metrology & Inspection in the coming decade. This funding will enable us to ramp up production capacity, expand our product portfolio, and strengthen our position as a key

player in the semiconductor equipment industry."

The funding round is the second largest capital raise in the semiconductor fabrication equipment market in Europe and the US in the past 5 years, according to Mergermarket.

Young Sohn, Founding Managing Partner at Walden Catalyst: “Advanced semiconductors are the key pillars for global innovation and growth. The next generation of semiconductors will be driven by Advanced Lithography and 3D Integration, with smaller features, deeper trenches, and tighter tolerances. The high-volume manufacturing of these next gen devices requires new process control tools to enable higher yield and throughput, and Nearfield's metrology solutions are critical for solving these process control challenges. We are excited to partner with Hamed and his world-class team to further accelerate Nearfield's growth.”

As a Netherlands-based scale-up, Nearfield is embedded in the strong Dutch ecosystem of semiconductor innovation and investments, an industry that is expected to reach USD 1 trillion in global revenue by 2029. The funding round is the largest deep-tech investment round in the Netherlands and is yet another testimony of the country’s leading position in semiconductors globally.

Eric Meurice, Chairman of the Nearfield Instruments Supervisory Board: “This fantastic outcome enables us to accelerate Nearfield’s efforts to provide unique solutions to meet the industry's metrology and inspection needs for the most advanced nodes. Providing process control and yield improvement is

critical in this global industry. It is great to see the continued support of our shareholders combined with the onboarding of new industry-leading investors who will reinforce our global view and network and cement the company's position as the leader in Metrology & Inspection.”

About Nearfield Instruments

Nearfield Instruments, a Netherlands based spin-off of Dutch research institute TNO, is bridging the semiconductor industry’s metrology and inspection challenges with in-line, non-destructive process control nanometrology solutions for advanced 3D memory and logic devices. Their groundbreaking technology combines high-resolution with high-throughput, essential for the production of advanced semiconductor nodes. Nearfield is headquartered in Rotterdam with offices in Eindhoven, The Netherlands and Pyeongtaek, South Korea.

For more information, visit www.nearfieldinstruments.com

About Walden Catalyst Ventures

Walden Catalyst is a venture capital firm helping early-stage companies in the U.S., Europe, and Israel build the next generation of category-defining businesses in deep-tech. The firm is led by Young Sohn and Lip-Bu Tan, deep-tech industry pioneers who between them have invested in more than 600 startups across the globe, of which 138 have gone on to IPO. Walden Catalyst is focused on deep- tech investments and their team of innovators and entrepreneurs are passionate about disruptive technologies and committed to excellence. This translates into unparalleled access to operational expertise, global reach, and a network of industry captains eager to help build and scale the companies of the future.

Visit us at www.waldencatalyst.com or follow @Walden Catalyst Ventures

About Temasek

Temasek is a global investment company headquartered in Singapore, with a net portfolio value of S$389 billion (€267b) as of 31 March 2024. Temasek’s Purpose “So Every Generation Prospers” guides it to make a difference for today’s and future generations. Operating on commercial principles, it seeks to deliver sustainable returns over the long term. Temasek has 13 offices in 9 countries around the world: Beijing, Hanoi, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Singapore in Asia; and Brussels, London, Mexico City, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Washington, DC outside Asia.

For more information, visit https://www.temasek.com.sg

About M&G

M&G Investments is part of M&G plc, a savings and investment business, which listed as an independent company on the London Stock Exchange in October 2019. It has €396 billion of assets under management (as of 31 December 2023) and customers in the UK, Europe, the Americas and Asia. M&G has a rich heritage of investing in private markets through a range of strategies in its €84 billion Private Markets business. It launched Catalyst in 2021 a multi-billion purpose-led flexible private markets strategy which invests in innovative solutions to some of the world’s biggest environmental and social challenges on behalf of M&G’s Life business and its 4.7 million customers.

Media Contact

Stefan Simons

CFF Communications

+31 6 20300796

stefan.simons@cffcommunications.nl

Roland van Vliet

Chief Partnership Officer

Nearfield Instruments B.V.

+31-10-2233610

roland.vanvliet@nearfieldinstruments.com