Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The aerospace engineering services outsourcing market has witnessed exponential growth, expanding from $77.51 billion in 2023 to $93.08 billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 20.1%. This growth in recent years can be attributed to the surge in commercial aviation, advancements in radar technology, globalization of air travel, expansion of international routes, and heightened emphasis on air traffic management.

Exponential Growth Driven by Technological Advancements and Rising Passenger Demands

The aerospace engineering services outsourcing market is expected to continue its exponential growth trajectory, reaching $195.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 20.3%. Key drivers in the forecast period include increasing passenger expectations for high-speed internet access, rising aircraft deliveries, stringent safety system mandates, expanding use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and the development of fuel-efficient aircraft designs.

Major Trends Shaping the Market

In the forecast period, major trends include the rising demand for on-shore outsourcing, increasing preference for software-based services, growing partnerships between OEMs and service providers, and a focus on specialized engineering services to meet evolving industry needs.

Expanding Travel and Tourism Industries Fuel Market Growth

The expansion of the travel and tourism industries, driven by trends such as millennial travelers, experiential travel, health and wellness tourism, and the rise of online travel agencies (OTAs), is a significant catalyst for the aerospace engineering services outsourcing market. Companies in these sectors leverage outsourcing to access specialized expertise, reduce costs, and maintain compliance with regulatory standards.

Key Players Leading Innovation

Key players driving innovation in the aerospace engineering services outsourcing market include General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Collins Aerospace Inc., and L3Harris Technologies Inc. These companies focus on developing cutting-edge technologies such as flight operation planning platforms to gain a competitive edge.

Regional Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Shows Fastest Growth

North America dominated the aerospace engineering services outsourcing market in 2023, driven by extensive investments in aerospace technology and services. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing aerospace activities and rising demand for outsourcing services.

Market Segments

• Component: Software, Hardware

• Service: Design And Engineering, Manufacturing Support, Security And Certification, After-Market Services

• Location: Onshore, Offshore

• Function: Maintenance Process, Production Process, Design, Simulation And Digital Validation

Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Aerospace Engineering Services Outsourcing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on aerospace engineering services outsourcing market size, aerospace engineering services outsourcing market drivers and trends, aerospace engineering services outsourcing market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The aerospace engineering services outsourcing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

