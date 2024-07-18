Carbohydrase Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Carbohydrase Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carbohydrase market has experienced robust growth in recent years, driven by increasing awareness, demand for digestive health products, and the expansion of global trade requiring longer shelf-life. From $3.88 billion in 2023, the market is expected to grow to $4.22 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%.

Rising Demand for Sustainable Enzyme Production Drives Growth

The forecast period anticipates even stronger growth, with the market poised to reach $6.00 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2%. This growth is attributed to the growing emphasis on sustainable enzyme production, adoption of enzymatic processes across industries, increasing utilization of carbohydrases, and adaptation to evolving regulatory frameworks.

Major Players Innovating to Enhance Efficiency

Leading companies in the carbohydrase market such as Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, and Royal DSM N.V. are focusing on developing innovative products to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of carbohydrase enzymes. These innovations include Agri-Biotech solutions aimed at optimizing animal nutrition and improving gastrointestinal health across various species.

In a notable example, CBS Bio Platforms launched cutting-edge agri-biotech solutions in collaboration with Canafa Solution Plt Ltd. These solutions, such as Multi-Carbohydrase Enzyme Technology and Enhanced Yeast Technology, enhance nutrient absorption and gut health in farm animals, thereby improving productivity and promoting sustainable agricultural practices.

Key Trends Shaping the Market Landscape

Key trends influencing the carbohydrase market in the forecast period include bioprocess optimization, exploration of microbial diversity, integration into the circular economy, biomedical innovations, and advancements in biocatalysis. These trends underscore the industry's commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Market Segmentation

The carbohydrase market is segmented based on:

• Type: Alpha-Amylase, Beta-Glucanase, Cellulase, Other Types

• Application: Food And Beverage, Animal Feed, Pharmaceutical, Other Applications

• Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

In 2023, North America dominated the carbohydrase market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The region's rapid growth is driven by increasing industrialization, rising disposable incomes, and growing demand for processed foods and nutritional supplements.

Carbohydrases Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Carbohydrases Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on carbohydrases market size, carbohydrases market drivers and trends, carbohydrases market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The carbohydrases market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

