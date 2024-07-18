Global Agricultural Software Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Agricultural Software Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global agricultural software market has seen steady growth, increasing from $21.68 billion in 2023 to $22.63 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. This growth is driven by factors such as increased food demand, rising agricultural product demand, government subsidies, urbanization, and growing farm complexity.

Growing Demand for Food Drives Market Growth

The agricultural software market is anticipated to continue its growth trajectory, reaching $27.20 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. Key drivers include the expansion of the agriculture sector, population growth, demand for sustainable farming practices, enhanced productivity and efficiency, and increasing demand for livestock products. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) projects a 60% increase in global food production by 2050, necessitating solutions that optimize farming practices to meet rising food demands.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the agricultural software market, such as Bayer AG, Deere & Company, and Trimble Inc., are focusing on advanced solutions like data visualization and mapping to boost yields and address food security challenges. For instance, OneSoil's AI-powered OneSoil Map provides real-time insights using satellite imagery, aiding farmers in monitoring crop conditions and optimizing resource allocation.

Major Trends in the Agricultural Software Market

Trends shaping the market include the adoption of advanced farming solutions, cloud-based agricultural software, smart agriculture systems, and significant investments in agricultural technology. Innovations in artificial intelligence are also driving market growth, enhancing farm management capabilities and sustainability practices.

Agricultural Software Market Segments

• Type: Farm Management, Livestock Management, Precision Agriculture Software, Other Types

• Deployment: On-Premise, Cloud-Based

• Application: Field Management, Farming Operation, Irrigation, Animal Husbandry

• End-User: Farmers, Agricultural Companies, Research Institutes

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

North America held the largest share of the agricultural software market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Agricultural Software Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Agricultural Software Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on agricultural software market size, agricultural software market drivers and trends, agricultural software market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The agricultural software market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

