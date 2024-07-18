Absorbent Paper Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Absorbent Paper Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The absorbent paper market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with its size expanding from $144.79 billion in 2023 to $156.85 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. It will grow to $219.50 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for personal hygiene products, advancements in manufacturing technology, and a rise in healthcare facilities and surgeries.

Rising Demand for Hygiene Products Drives Market Growth

The heightened demand for hygiene products, including items such as toothpaste, deodorants, and medical gloves, plays a pivotal role in driving the absorbent paper market. With growing awareness of cleanliness and disease prevention, consumers prioritize products that enhance personal and environmental hygiene. Absorbent paper is crucial in these products for its efficient moisture management and convenience.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies in the absorbent paper market, such as International Paper Company and Kimberly-Clark Corporation, are focusing on innovation to meet evolving consumer demands. Products like kitchen napkins are being developed to enhance convenience and sustainability, catering to modern consumer preferences.

In a recent development, Scott Paper Company introduced the Calorie Absorber Pro in April 2024, featuring advanced absorption technology that reduces the calorie content of meals by soaking up excess oil and grease. This innovation underscores the market's drive towards functional and high-performance products.

Major Trends in the Market

Trends in the forecast period include a shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly products, advancements in biodegradable materials, and strategic expansions. Companies are also forming partnerships to bolster their market presence and expand their product portfolios.

Market Segments

• By Type: Cotton Absorbent Paper, Pure Wood Pulp Absorbent Paper, Other Types

• By Application: Diaper, Sanitary Napkin, Absorbent Mask, Other Applications

• By End-User: Packaging, Personal Care And Home Care, Medical, Food And Beverage, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading Growth

North America dominated the absorbent paper market in 2023, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. The region's expanding population, rising disposable incomes, and increasing sanitation awareness contribute significantly to market growth.

Absorbent Paper Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Absorbent Paper Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on absorbent paper market size, absorbent paper market drivers and trends, absorbent paper market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The absorbent paper market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

