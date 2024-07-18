Global Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Technology Market Overview And Statistic For 2024-2033

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Technology Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow from $9.17 billion in 2023 to $9.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. ” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology market is projected to grow from $9.17 billion in 2023 to $9.58 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 4.4%. Despite challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $11.46 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.6%, driven by the integration with smart home devices, the development of Bluetooth mesh technology, and increasing demand for location-based services and asset tracking.

Rising Adoption of Smart Home Devices and IoT Drives Market Growth

The rising adoption of smart home devices and IoT is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the BLE technology market. Smart home IoT connected devices refer to household appliances, systems, and gadgets interconnected and controlled remotely through the internet or a local network. The demand for convenience, enhanced security, energy efficiency, and remote control of home functions drives the adoption of these devices. BLE technology in smart home devices and IoT enables low-power, cost-effective wireless communication for efficient device connectivity and control. For instance, according to Ericsson, the number of IoT-connected devices will increase to 34.7 billion by 2028, up from 13.2 billion in 2022. Therefore, the rising adoption of smart home devices and IoT will drive the growth of the BLE technology market.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global BLE technology market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16001&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the BLE technology market include Amazon Inc., Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. These companies focus on advanced wireless sensor technology, such as System-on-Chip (SoC), to enhance connectivity, reduce power consumption, and enable innovative applications in IoT, healthcare, and wearable devices.

In June 2022, Renesas Electronics Corporation launched the SmartBond DA1470x Family, the world's most advanced Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) System-on-Chip (SoC). This product integrates power management, hardware voice activity detection, GPU, and Bluetooth LE connectivity into one chip, ideal for wearables, consumer medical devices, and home appliances. High integration yields cost savings on the BoM, enabling affordable solutions while reducing PCB component count for compact designs and space optimization.

Segments:

• Offering: Module, Chipset

• Mode: Single Mode, Dual Mode, Classic

• End User: Healthcare, Sports And Fitness, Home Appliances, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, Wearable Electronics, Gaming

Geographical Insights: North America Leading, Asia-Pacific Fastest Growing

North America was the largest region in the BLE technology market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bluetooth-low-energy-ble-technology-global-market-report

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Technology Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Technology Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology market size, bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology market drivers and trends, bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The bluetooth low energy (BLE) technology market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Technology Advisory Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/technology-advisory-global-market-report

Biotechnology Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biotechnology-services-global-market-report

Bluetooth 5.0 Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bluetooth-5-0-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293