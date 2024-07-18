Coniferyl Alcohol Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033
The Business Research Company's Coniferyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global coniferyl alcohol market has shown robust growth, expanding from $1.16 billion in 2023 to $1.24 billion in 2024, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth in the historic period can be attributed to the adoption of lignin-based additives in adhesives and coatings, increasing interest in lignin as a precursor for carbon materials, and rising demand for sustainable products.
Rising Adoption of Lignin-Based Products Drives Market Growth
The coniferyl alcohol market is expected to continue its strong growth trajectory, reaching $1.65 billion by 2028, with a projected CAGR of 7.3%. Factors fueling this growth include the expanded adoption of lignin-based products across various industries, heightened interest in lignin valorization and biorefineries, government initiatives promoting bio-based materials, and integration of lignin-derived products in textiles and paper.
Key Players and Strategic Partnerships
Major companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., and FUJIFILM Corporation are actively enhancing their product offerings through strategic partnerships. For example, Qmx Laboratories partnered with Toronto Research Chemicals Inc. to broaden their biochemical product range, focusing on areas like cancer research and therapeutic targets.
Emerging Trends in Lignin Technology
Innovations in lignin depolymerization technologies and advancements in lignin-derived compounds are key trends shaping the market landscape. Companies are investing heavily in research and development to explore novel applications and improve extraction processes, driving innovation within the sector.
Market Segments
• Biosynthesis: Eugenol, Stilbenoids, Coumarin
• Application: Fragrance And Flavor, Polymer Materials, Other Applications
• End User: Food And Beverage, Cosmetics, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Other End Users
Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market
Asia-Pacific dominated the coniferyl alcohol market in 2023 and is poised to maintain its leadership position through the forecast period. The region benefits from extensive industrial applications and supportive regulatory frameworks promoting sustainable practices.
Coniferyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:
• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future
• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
The Coniferyl Alcohol Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on coniferyl alcohol market size, coniferyl alcohol market drivers and trends, coniferyl alcohol market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The coniferyl alcohol market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.
