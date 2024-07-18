U.S. Border Patrol Indio agents seize cache of weapons, ammunition

INDIO, Calif. – During a traffic stop, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the El Centro Sector seized a cache of weapons, magazines, and ammunition hidden within a vehicle.

Late in the evening on July 1, Indio Station agents conducted a vehicle stop on Interstate 10 in Chiriaco Summit. After a Border Patrol K-9 team trained in detection alerted to the vehicle, a search revealed weapons and ammunition concealed in two duffle bags, one in the vehicle’s trunk and one in the vehicle’s backseat.

Upon further inspection, it was determined the duffle bags contained 28 rifles, one handgun, 30 high-capacity magazines, and 2,210 rounds of ammunition of various calibers. Agents arrested the driver, an adult male United States citizen. The man, weapons, and vehicle were turned over to a local law enforcement task force.

“Smugglers are all cut from the same dirty cloth. They’ll do anything for profit, including trafficking children, drugs, or in this case, weapons headed to Mexico,” said El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent, Gregory Bovino. “Conversely, our agents are forged differently — winners, ready to take it to criminals anywhere, anytime, anyplace, as this excellent arrest indicates.”

The seizure is the result of Operation Apollo, a holistic counter-fentanyl effort that began on October 26, 2023, in Southern California and expanded to Arizona on April 10, 2024. Operation Apollo focuses on intelligence collection and partnerships and utilizes local Customs and Border Protection field assets augmented by federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial partners to boost resources, increase collaboration, and target the smuggling of fentanyl into the United States.

