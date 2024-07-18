Cellulose Derivatives Market Report 2024: Market Insights And Future Outlook

Cellulose Derivatives Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cellulose derivatives market is projected to grow from $5.86 billion in 2023 to $6.31 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.7%. The market is anticipated to reach $8.53 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.8%, driven by increasing demand for eco-friendly products, growth in the pharmaceutical and personal care industries, and innovations in manufacturing processes.

Increasing Demand for Pharmaceuticals and Personal Care Products Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for pharmaceuticals and personal care products is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the cellulose derivatives market. These products are driven by increasing health awareness, aging populations, and advancements in medical and cosmetic technologies. Cellulose derivatives are crucial in these sectors, used as thickeners, stabilizers, and excipients to enhance texture, stability, and delivery of active ingredients. For instance, the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations reported that pharmaceutical production reached approximately $374.00 billion in 2022, up from $356.35 billion in 2021. Similarly, sales of beauty and personal care products in China reached $88 billion in 2021, reflecting a 10% increase from the previous year.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the cellulose derivatives market include The Dow Chemical Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Akzo Nobel N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Celanese Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd., Sappi Limited, Nouryon, SNF Group, and Daicel Corporation. These companies focus on innovative and sustainable solutions to address environmental concerns and meet the growing demand for eco-friendly products across various industries. For instance, in April 2022, Nouryon launched Bermocoll flow cellulose ethers, offering an optimal balance of sag resistance, leveling, improved spatter resistance, and hiding. This product is water-soluble and ideal for low-VOC paint formulations and airless spray applications.

Segments:

• Type: Methyl Cellulose, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC), Hydroxypropyl Cellulose (HPC), Carboxymethyl Cellulose, Hydroxyethyl Cellulose (HEC), Ethyl Cellulose, Other Types

• Grade: Industrial Grade, Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade

• End Users: Food Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Personal Care, Construction, Paint Industry, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading the Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the cellulose derivatives market in 2023 and is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Cellulose Derivatives Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cellulose Derivatives Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cellulose derivatives market size, cellulose derivatives market drivers and trends, cellulose derivatives market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cellulose derivatives market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

