Global Cell Viability Assays Market Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

Cell Viability Assays Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Cell Viability Assays Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%.” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cell viability assays market is projected to grow from $1.41 billion in 2023 to $1.56 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 10.5%. The market is anticipated to reach $2.34 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.6%, driven by factors such as increased investment in cancer research, growth in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and advancements in cell culture techniques.

Increasing Cell-Based Therapeutics Drives Market Growth

The increasing use of cell-based therapeutics is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the cell viability assays market. Cell-based therapeutics involve treatments that use living cells to repair or replace damaged tissue, treat diseases, or restore normal function. These therapies are supported by advances in biotechnology, regenerative medicine, and cell engineering. For instance, the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy reported that 38 trials were initiated for non-genetically modified cell therapies in Q1 2023, indicating a rise in the acceptance and adoption of cell therapies. This trend is driving the demand for cell viability assays, which ensure the health and functionality of therapeutic cells.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global cell viability assays market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16014&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

Major companies operating in the cell viability assays market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., and Lonza Group Ltd. These companies are focusing on developing innovative cell screening technologies to improve the accuracy and speed of drug discovery. For example, in May 2024, Arralyze introduced CellShepherd, a cutting-edge platform for single-cell analysis. This platform utilizes proprietary nanowell glass arrays for real-time monitoring, offering precise cell dispensing, co-culturing, and imaging with AI-driven analysis.

Trends: Technological Advancements and Sustainable Practices

The market is witnessing several major trends, including advancements in high-throughput screening methods, the implementation of AI and machine learning algorithms, and the development of real-time monitoring systems. Additionally, there is a growing focus on sustainable and eco-friendly reagents and the development of user-friendly assay kits. These trends are expected to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of cell viability assays, driving market growth.

Segments:

• Product: Consumables, Instruments

• Application: Basic Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery and Development, Clinical and Diagnostic Applications, Other Applications

• End-User: Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the cell viability assays market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D, as well as rising demand for advanced medical technologies.

Explore the report store to make a direct purchase of the report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-viability-assays-global-market-report

Cell Viability Assays Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Cell Viability Assays Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cell viability assays market size, cell viability assays market drivers and trends, cell viability assays market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The cell viability assays market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Cell Expansion Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cell-expansion-global-market-report

Cellulose Acetate Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cellulose-acetate-global-market-report

Cellulase Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cellulase-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports covering 27 industries, spanning over 8000+ markets and 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293