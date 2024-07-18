PHILIPPINES, July 18 - Press Release

July 18, 2024 REVILLA HIGH HOPES ON PBBM's 3RD SONA SENATOR Ramon Bong Revilla, Jr. on Thursday morning (July 18) said that he is positive that President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.'s third State of the Nation Address (SONA) will adequately and comprehensively report the administration's progress in addressing the country's most pressing concerns. "Malaki ang tiwala ko na sa darating na ikatlong SONA ng Pangulong Bongbong Marcos sa Lunes ay muling mabibigyan ng komprehensibong ulat ang taumbayan ukol sa mga nagawa ng PBBM administration sa nakalipas na taon bilang tugon sa mga isyu na nangangailangan ng agarang atensyon tulad ng pagpapababa sa presyo ng mga bilihin, pagsasaayos ng sahod at trabaho, food security, pagsusulong ng katarungang panlipunan, at pagpapalakas ng ating pambansang seguridad," Revilla said. "Umaasa akong magiging kalakip din nito ang mga hakbangin na gagawin pa ng ating pangulo para sa pagpapatuloy ang kanyang mga magagandang naabot sa loob ng unang dalawang taon ng kanyang panunungkulan," the veteran lawmaker added. In a report released by Pulse Asia this July 2024, controlling inflation remains to be the top national concern. According to the survey, 72% of Filipino adults believe that soaring prices of basic commodities should be addressed immediately. Revilla said that he is looking forward to hearing during SONA the next steps of the President in slowing inflation in the country. "Gusto ko rin mapakinggan ang mga susunod na hakbang ng Pangulo kung paano pa mapapabagal ang inflation sa ating bansa. But I would like to echo his words that the current inflation rate is still within the government's target of 2-4%. While it is a genuine concern, under control pa naman ito," the lawmaker said. Compared to June 2023 headline inflation rate at 5.4%, June 2024 inflation rate of 3.7% is significantly lower. "The inflation rates since the start of the year are all within the target set by the government. Kaya sigurado tayo na may ginagawa ang administrasyon," the solon added. Revilla is also confident that PBBM will discuss where the nation is already on its roadmap to ensure food security. "Aantabayan rin natin ang magiging ulat ng Pangulo patungkol sa food security. Sa loob ng nagdaang taon, nakita natin ang mga sinikap ng administrasyon para mapayabong ang agrikultura katulad ng pagtatalaga ng bagong kalihim sa Department of Agriculture na tututok sa sektor, pagpasa ng batas na muling bubuhay at magpapalakas sa industriya ng pagaasin, pagaabot ng tulong-pinansyal sa mga magsasaka at mangingisda, at marami pang iba. Pakikinggan natin kung ano pa ang gagawin at mga ipagpapatuloy para masiguro na may sapat na pagkain sa hapag ng bawat Pilipino," he remarked. Concerning the promotion of social justice, Revilla once again thanked the President for approving the legislation he championed in Congress that would greatly benefit what he called as "the least, the lost, and the last." Revilla's Expanded Centenarians Act (RA 11982) approved by PBBM last February 2024 shall grant P10,000 cash gift to senior citizens who will reach the age of 80, 85, 90, and 95, apart from the P100,000 they will receiving upon reaching 100 years old. On the other hand, the solon's "Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act" (RA 11997) institutionalized public school teacher's teaching allowance and increased it from P5,000 to P10,000. The President also approved Revilla's "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act" (RA 11984) banning "no permit, no exam" policy in schools and mandating them to accommodate and allow disadvantaged students unable to pay tuition and other fees to take examinations. Apart from these Revilla-authored laws, his "Free College Entrance Examinations Act" (RA 12006) has recently become law. Under the law, all private HEIs are mandated to waive the entrance examinations fees and charges imposed on students applying for college admission provided that they meet the requirements. "Muli akong nagpapasalamat sa Pangulong Marcos sa pag-apruba ng mga panukala ko para isulong at palawakin pa ang katarungang panlipunan. I am hopeful that during his SONA, he will also mention increasing the minimum wage of workers and more legislation that will prioritize the concerns of the senior citizens," he said. Moreover, Revilla also expects that PBBM will tackle ways that the government has taken to ensure that national security is strengthened. "Sa huli, ito ang isa sa mga pinaka-inaasahan ko - ang pagtalakay ng Pangulo sa pagpapaigting ng ating pambansang seguridad. I am confident that he will share to the Filipino people what his administration is doing to bolster national security. Eager na akong pakinggan ang sasabihin ng Pangulo sa Lunes, at ang mga susunod na hakbang natin tungo sa Bagong Pilipinas," he closed.