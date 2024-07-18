SAI.TECH Global Corporation Announces Share Repurchase Program

SINGAPORE, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SAI.TECH Global Corporation (“SAI.TECH” or “SAI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SAI, SAITW), today announced that its board of directors has authorized a new share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to US$1 million and up to 1 million shares of its ordinary shares until January 11, 2025. The Company plans to adopt and implement this share repurchase program in accordance with applicable rules and requirements under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Company’s insider trading policies.



The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and dollar amount of repurchase transactions will be subject to the Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b-5 requirements. The Company’s board of directors will review the share repurchase program periodically and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size.

About SAI.TECH

SAI.TECH is a Nasdaq-listed (SAI) sustainable distributed bitcoin mining operator headquartered in Singapore. SAI’s mission is to become a sustainable distributed digital asset mining operator and heating supplier globally, while simultaneously promote the clean transition of the bitcoin mining, power and heating industries.

In May 2022, SAI became a publicly traded company under the new ticker symbol “SAI” on the Nasdaq Stock Market (NASDAQ) through a merger with TradeUP Global Corporation. For more information on SAI.TECH, please visit https://sai.tech/.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “project”, “targets”, “optimistic”, “confident that”, “continue to”, “predict”, “intend”, “aim”, “will” or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that may be deemed forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, statements concerning SAI.TECH and the Company’s operations, financial performance, and condition are based on current expectations, beliefs and assumptions which are subject to change at any time. SAI.TECH cautions that these statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors such as government and stock exchange regulations, competition, political, economic, and social conditions around the world including those discussed in SAI.TECH’s Form 20-F under the headings “Risk Factors”, “Results of Operations” and “Business Overview” and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. All forward-looking statements are applicable only as of the date it is made and SAI.TECH specifically disclaims any obligation to maintain or update the forward-looking information, whether of the nature contained in this release or otherwise, in the future.

Media Contact

pr@sai.tech

Investor Relations Contact

ir@sai.tech