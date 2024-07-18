FEMA Inspecting Homes After Hurricane Beryl

AUSTIN – After Texans apply for FEMA assistance, a home inspection may be necessary to help determine whether the home is safe, sanitary and livable.

The inspectors do not make decisions regarding eligibility for assistance. Information gathered during the inspection is only one of several criteria by FEMA to determine if applicants are eligible for federal assistance.

The housing inspector will consider:

The structural soundness of the home, both inside and outside.

Whether the electrical, gas, heat, plumbing and sewer/septic systems are all in working order.

Whether the home is safe to live in and can be entered and exited safely.

Housing inspectors will make an appointment with the applicant before coming. They will already have the applicant’s FEMA application number. They carry photo identification and will show it to the applicant. For security reasons, federal identification may not be photographed. Inspectors will never ask for, or accept, money. Their service is free.

The inspectors will call or text applicants to arrange to meet at the home. They will leave messages and/or texts on the phone number listed on the FEMA application. These communications may come from unfamiliar phone numbers, and it is important that applicants respond so their application can be processed.

A typical home inspection takes about 45 minutes to complete. After the inspection, applicants should allow seven to 10 days for processing. If they have questions about the status of their application, they can call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.