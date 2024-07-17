Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,887 in the last 365 days.

Second Notice of Proposed Ruemaking - Nonwoven Disposable Products

Second Notice of Proposed Ruemaking - Nonwoven Disposable Products (Wipes)

DOEE is proposing regulations to implement the Nonwoven Disposable Products Act of 2016 to protect the District’s wastewater system from debris deposition, obstruction of flow, and operational interference caused by nonwoven disposable products (generally premoistened and typically referred to as “wipes”). The proposed rule sets forth standards to determine whether a nonwoven disposable product sold in the District may be labeled as flushable and establishes a specific test to determine whether a product meets the flushability requirement of the Act. For nonwoven disposable products that do not meet that standard and are determined to be non-flushable, this rule sets forth the labeling requirements for such products that are sold in the District.

You just read:

Second Notice of Proposed Ruemaking - Nonwoven Disposable Products

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more