Second Notice of Proposed Ruemaking - Nonwoven Disposable Products (Wipes)

DOEE is proposing regulations to implement the Nonwoven Disposable Products Act of 2016 to protect the District’s wastewater system from debris deposition, obstruction of flow, and operational interference caused by nonwoven disposable products (generally premoistened and typically referred to as “wipes”). The proposed rule sets forth standards to determine whether a nonwoven disposable product sold in the District may be labeled as flushable and establishes a specific test to determine whether a product meets the flushability requirement of the Act. For nonwoven disposable products that do not meet that standard and are determined to be non-flushable, this rule sets forth the labeling requirements for such products that are sold in the District.