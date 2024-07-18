Submit Release
WALGREENS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (“Walgreens” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WBA) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Walgreens securities between October 12, 2023 and June 26, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 10, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The complaint alleges that on June 27, 2024, Walgreens announced 3Q24 financial results and reduced its revenue guidance for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on the “significant challenges in the U.S. Retail Pharmacy business stemming from a worse-than-expected consumer environment and challenging pharmacy industry trends.”

Following this news, Walgreens stock began trading more than 20% lower than the previous day’s closing price of $15.65 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Walgreens shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


