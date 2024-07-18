New Haven Barracks/Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5003181

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 7/17/2024 @ 16:12 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ripton Road, Lincoln Vermont.

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Trespass.

ACCUSED: Calvin C. Joos

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont.

VICTIM: Timothy M. Brokaw

AGE: 64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, Vermont.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 17, 2024, at approximately 16:12 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence, located on Ripton Road in the Town of Lincoln Vermont for a report of a citizen dispute. Further investigation revealed that Joos arrived at a residence and physically assaulted the owner of the residence identified as Timothy Brokaw, after being told to leave the property. Joos was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Joos was released on court ordered conditions and cited into Addison County Superior Court on July 18, 2024, at 1230 PM to answer the charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/18/2024 @ 12:30 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED or NOT AVAILABLE Yes

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov