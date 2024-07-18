New Haven Barracks/Multiple Charges
CASE#: 24B5003181
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Joseph Szarejko
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 7/17/2024 @ 16:12 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ripton Road, Lincoln Vermont.
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault, Unlawful Trespass.
ACCUSED: Calvin C. Joos
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, Vermont.
VICTIM: Timothy M. Brokaw
AGE: 64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lincoln, Vermont.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 17, 2024, at approximately 16:12 hours, Vermont State Police responded to a residence, located on Ripton Road in the Town of Lincoln Vermont for a report of a citizen dispute. Further investigation revealed that Joos arrived at a residence and physically assaulted the owner of the residence identified as Timothy Brokaw, after being told to leave the property. Joos was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Joos was released on court ordered conditions and cited into Addison County Superior Court on July 18, 2024, at 1230 PM to answer the charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/18/2024 @ 12:30 PM
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED or NOT AVAILABLE Yes
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
