SCAN Health Plan Earns Great Place to Work Certification for Fourth Year in a Row

97% of Employees say that they are proud of the work SCAN contributes to the communities it serves

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has been CertifiedTM for the fourth consecutive year by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, for 2024."This acknowledgement is a source of immense pride," said Lindsay Crawley-Herbert, chief people officer at SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. "It is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees. Their feedback drives our continued growth as a leading mission-driven healthcare organization committed to the well-being of our employees and the members and communities we serve.”Great Place to Workis globally acknowledged by employees and employers as the standard for exceptional workplace experiences.SCAN’s Great Place to Work survey results revealed:• 97% of employees feel good about the ways SCAN contributes to the community.• 93% of employees at SCAN Health Plan say it is a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company.• 95% of employees are proud to tell others they work at SCAN.In addition to being a Certified Great Place to Work, in 2023, SCAN Health Plan was ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction among Medicare Advantage plans in California* based on the results of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage Satisfaction study. Also last year, SCAN was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top Innovator Organizations for 2023 and named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list for 2023 and recognized as Fortune magazine’s Best Workplaces for Women.For those interested in joining a mission-driven organization and to tackling some of the biggest challenges facing older adults today, please visit and bookmark the organization’s Careers Page *SCAN Health Plan received the highest score in California in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage Satisfaction Study of members’ satisfaction with their Medicare Advantage health plan experience. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.About SCAN GroupSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as Homebase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.About Great Place to WorkGreat Place to Workis the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.Learn more at greatplacetowork.com on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.