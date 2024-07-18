SCAN Health Plan Named To 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List
EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, has been recognized by Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine as one of the 2024 Best Workplaces for Millennials.
This marks the third year that SCAN has earned a spot on Fortune’s Best Workplaces List. In 2023, the plan was honored as a Fortune Best Workplaces for Women, following its recognition in 2022 as a Fortune Best Workplace in Aging Services 2022 (At Home Care), and its acknowledgment in 2021 as one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ 2021 (At Home Care).
"We take pride in building a diverse team across age, gender and culture, and appreciate all of the innovative thinking and individual perspectives employees bring to our mission to keep seniors healthy and independent,” said Lindsay Crawley-Herbert, SCAN’s chief people officer. “We are sincerely thankful for our colleagues and how they contribute to creating a unique, welcoming and rewarding work environment.”
The Best Workplaces for Millennials list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees are selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for millennial employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.
To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 510,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S.
In addition to being named to the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ list, SCAN was recently recognized as a Certified™ Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year. In 2023, SCAN Health Plan was ranked highest in overall customer satisfaction among Medicare Advantage plans in California* based on the results of the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage Satisfaction study and was recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the Top Innovator Organizations for 2023 and named to Modern Healthcare’s Best Places to Work list for 2023.
People interested in joining the SCAN team and to tackling some of the biggest challenges facing older adults today are encouraged to visit and bookmark our Careers page.
*SCAN Health Plan received the highest score in California in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Medicare Advantage Satisfaction Study of members’ satisfaction with their Medicare Advantage health plan experience. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more details.
About SCAN Group
SCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as Homebase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN’s care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.
About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List
Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List by surveying companies employing more than 8.2 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 510,000 responses were received from millennials at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Read the full methodology.
Seffrah Orlando
