DCCA NEWS RELEASE: COURT SENTENCES HONOLULU POLICE OFFICER FOR INSURANCE FRAUD

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR | KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA | HOʻOKELE

GORDON I. ITO

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 17, 2024

COURT SENTENCES HONOLULU POLICE OFFICER FOR INSURANCE FRAUD

Public Urged to Report Suspected Fraud

HONOLULU – Judge Ronald G. Johnson of the O‘ahu Circuit Court sentenced Honolulu Police Officer Cheyne Kaninau (Kaninau) today for committing Insurance Fraud, a Class-C felony. Kaninau was involved in an automobile accident and subsequently obtained a GEICO insurance policy. He then attempted to file a claim with GEICO to have them pay for damages to his uninsured vehicle in the amount of $6,700.00.

Hawaii Insurance Commissioner, Gordon Ito, emphasized the broader impact of insurance fraud: “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. Fraudulent practices such as filing false claims not only violates the law, but it also increases insurance premiums that are passed on to the consumers.”

As part of his sentence, Kaninau was ordered to perform community service, pay a fine as well as mandatory court related fees. Judge Johnson also granted a deferral whereby Kaninau was ordered to abide by the standard terms and conditions for a period of four years.

The public is urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to insurance fraud. To report such activity or for more information, please visit cca.hawaii.gov/ins.

To help consumers shop and compare, the Hawai‘i Insurance Division annually publishes its Premium Comparison guides. Consumers can use these informational guides to review and compare sample premiums from insurance companies licensed in Hawai‘i. The 2024 guides are available online at cca.hawaii.gov/ins/resources.

